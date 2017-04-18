Biocept (BIOC) Awarded Additional Patent In Japan Expanding Intellectual Property Estate To 19 Issued Patents Protecting Its Target Selector Liquid Biopsy Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of cancer patients, announces that it has been awarded Japanese Patent No. 6081434 entitled, DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS. The issued patent covers the use of antibodies for the capture of any target of interest from any sample type on a device surface. This includes CTCs, as well as other targets of interest such as sub-cellular vesicles and exosomes that are shed by solid tumors into the blood stream. This patent is broader than previously issued patents owned by the Company, and is the nineteenth patent issued to Biocept related to its core liquid biopsy technology.

"The granting of this patent significantly expands the intellectual property protecting Biocept's CTC technology platform," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Biocept. "Our unique CTC and ctDNA dual platform approach allows us to provide an expanded set of biomarker content to aid physicians in making optimal treatment decisions for their cancer patients."

Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO, added, "This is our third patent issued in Japan, strengthening the protection of our proprietary liquid biopsy technology in an important healthcare market. Expanding our intellectual property is consistent with our strategy to leverage our patent estate by licensing our technology for global distribution and commercialization."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocept-awarded-additional-patent-in-japan-expanding-intellectual-property-estate-to-19-issued-patents-protecting-its-target-selector-liquid-biopsy-platform-300440344.html

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.