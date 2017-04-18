Pulse Biosciences To Host Quarterly Investor Conference Call On May 4, 2017

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: PLSE) a medical technology company
developing a proprietary therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on
Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS), will host its quarterly investor
conference call on May 4, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. The
company will highlight its 2017 progress to-date on the NPS clinical
programs underway and discuss developments related to the PulseTxTM
System that was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
for 510(k) clearance earlier this year. The company will also provide an
update on recent financial results and developments, including financial
results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
Conference Call Details
Pulse Biosciences’ Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive Officer,
and other senior executives will host the investor call on May 4, 2017,
at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. For both “listen-only” participants
and those who wish to take part in the question and answer portion of
the call, the telephone dial-in number is (844) 494-0190 (U.S.
toll-free) or (508) 637-5580 (international) using Conference ID
8287733. Listeners will also be able to access the call via webcast
available on the Investor
Section of the company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences is a medical technology company developing a
therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on Nano-Pulse Stimulation
(NPS), a proprietary cell signaling technology. NPS is a non-thermal,
precise, focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that directly
affects the cell membrane and intracellular structures to stimulate
unique behaviors in cells. NPS can initiate a cell death process that
allows for the treatment of tissue cells with minimal inflammatory
response which improves healing outcomes and supports the replacement of
treated tissue cells with healthy tissue cells. In cancerous lesions,
NPS has been shown in preclinical models to induce immunogenic cell
death (ICD) exposing the unique antigens of the treated cells to the
immune system, resulting in the generation of cytotoxic T-cells and the
mounting of an adaptive immune response targeted against those cells.
Pulse Biosciences is investigating a variety of applications for its
technology that exploits the technology’s unique biologic effect,
including immuno-oncology, dermatology, and veterinary medicine. More
information is available at www.pulsebiosciences.com.
