Pulse Biosciences To Host Quarterly Investor Conference Call On May 4, 2017

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: PLSE) a medical technology company developing a proprietary therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS), will host its quarterly investor conference call on May 4, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. The company will highlight its 2017 progress to-date on the NPS clinical programs underway and discuss developments related to the PulseTxTM System that was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance earlier this year. The company will also provide an update on recent financial results and developments, including financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Pulse Biosciences’ Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other senior executives will host the investor call on May 4, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. For both “listen-only” participants and those who wish to take part in the question and answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number is (844) 494-0190 (U.S. toll-free) or (508) 637-5580 (international) using Conference ID 8287733. Listeners will also be able to access the call via webcast available on the Investor Section of the company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a medical technology company developing a therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS), a proprietary cell signaling technology. NPS is a non-thermal, precise, focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that directly affects the cell membrane and intracellular structures to stimulate unique behaviors in cells. NPS can initiate a cell death process that allows for the treatment of tissue cells with minimal inflammatory response which improves healing outcomes and supports the replacement of treated tissue cells with healthy tissue cells. In cancerous lesions, NPS has been shown in preclinical models to induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) exposing the unique antigens of the treated cells to the immune system, resulting in the generation of cytotoxic T-cells and the mounting of an adaptive immune response targeted against those cells. Pulse Biosciences is investigating a variety of applications for its technology that exploits the technology’s unique biologic effect, including immuno-oncology, dermatology, and veterinary medicine. More information is available at www.pulsebiosciences.com.