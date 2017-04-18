FUJIFILM Increases Production Capacity And Establishes New Process Development Facilities With JPY14 Billion ($130M USD) Investment To Support Growing Market Demand

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM
Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) will increase production
capacity by investing about JPY14 billion ($130m) in the USA and UK in
order to expand the business of its BioCDMO Division.
In the USA, at FUJIFILM
Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas, LLC (FDBT), a JPY10 billion ($93m)
cGMP production facility has been completed. This facility was built in
part with funding from BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority), an office of the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, and Fujifilm plans to invest an additional JPY3 billion
($28m) to outfit the facility with mammalian cell culture bioreactors.
This facility will start operation at the beginning of 2018. FUJIFILM
Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas, LLC (FDBT) was acquired by Fujifilm
through FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. (FDBU) in 2014.
In March of this year, FDBT became a wholly owned subsidiary of FDBU
exercising the option early included in the initial deal to take 100%
ownership. In addition, a JPY1 billion ($9m) investment will be made to
expand the Process Development capabilities at FUJIFILM Diosynth
Biotechnologies UK Limited near to its Billingham, UK site. This
facility is scheduled to be operational in summer of 2017.
The FDBT facility will be the manufacturing center of excellence for the
company’s Saturn
Monoclonal Antibody Platform with an initial cell culture capacity
of 6,000L (3X 2000L bioreactors). The design of the facility allows for
future expansion that can accommodate up to 24,000L of upstream capacity
to meet much needed customers’ clinical and commercial demands. In the
United Kingdom, the investments include the establishment of a dedicated
Mammalian Cell Culture Center of Excellence. These laboratories span
over 10,000 sq. ft. and are designed to incorporate the latest
high-throughput technologies, including fully automated bioreactors and
chromatography systems, to enable for rapid and efficient monoclonal
antibody manufacturing process readiness. These assets will enable
Fujifilm to provide 'best in class' facilities, technology and
operational know how to the industry. They are also a key in our
continuing commitment to develop future Medical Counter Measures and
Pandemic Flu response candidates for our long term Partners the CIADM
(Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing), BARDA
and other third party customers.
“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is committed to its vision of being
Leaders in the Bio CDMO space,” said Steve Bagshaw, Chief Executive
Officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, “Our commitment is to
transform the CDMO business through innovation and with our great people
– providing long term support to our partners fulfilling our core
purpose as ‘Partners for Life - Advancing tomorrow’s medicines’.”
Biopharmaceutical production requires the use of advanced manufacturing
technologies and facilities for culturing, separation and purification.
The number of companies outsourcing process development and
manufacturing activities of biopharmaceuticals to CDMOs is increasing.
The contract development and manufacturing market is projected to
achieve growth of 8% per annum* accordingly.
Fujifilm will continue to grow and expand its existing capabilities in
addition to engaging in external collaborations to increase capacity,
and it will further develop high efficiency and high productivity
technology by combining group technologies, to continue to grow further
the business. It is targeting sales of JPY100 billion in its BioCDMO
business by 2023.
* According to Fujifilm data
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading Biologics
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with
locations in Billingham, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station,
Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty five years of experience in the
development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines,
monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and
medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial,
mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive
list of services from cell line development using its proprietary
pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development,
analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial
manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership
between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more
information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan (TOKYO: 4901) brings
continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of
industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals
and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as
flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and
cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based
on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic,
software and production technologies. Fujifilm is committed to
environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more
information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.