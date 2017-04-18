Mobidiag Secures Additional 3,99 Million Euros In Capital Increase With Kansalaisrahoitus’ Public Financing Round

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobidiag Ltd., a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, announced today
that it has successfully completed a 3,99 million euros funding
supported by the Finnish investment service company Kansalaisrahoitus
Oy. Adding up to the loan of 15 million euros from the European
Investment Bank (EIB), this new funding was completed before closing
date by over 300 investors.
Mobidiag provides innovative solutions for in vitro diagnostics of
infectious diseases. More reliable and faster diagnostics can ensure
patient care and safety by detecting infection type allowing selection
of the appropriate treatment with or without antibiotics. Mobidiag has
used its expertise in the detection of gastrointestinal infections and
multi-drug resistant organisms, also known as superbugs. Product lines
currently available are well suited for high-throughput laboratories.
Upcoming products are instrument and test cassettes that detect
simultaneously panels of bacteria, viruses or parasites. This syndromic
approach brings effective DNA technique closer to patients in a
user-friendly and economically effective format reducing overall
healthcare costs and directing better patient treatment.
Mobidiag now invests strongly to expand its sales and marketing channels
in Europe and other parts of the world. “We were very happy with the
share issue organised by Kansalaisrahoitus, which was achieved very
professionally and fast. This type of financing completes perfectly
traditional ones”, says Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag. “We were
privileged to participate in the financing of a very promising and fast
growing company that aims to improve healthcare quality and people´s
health”, says Toni Lahti, CEO of Kansalaisrahoitus.
This new funding will allow Mobidiag to finalize and scale up its
product manufacturing and assay validation, as well as to strengthen its
sales and marketing activities.
About Mobidiag
Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops
innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and
serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is
headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
Mobidiag addresses both high to
medium volume screening with the Amplidiag® Easy platform, bringing the
Amplidiag® suite further by automating the workflow from sample to
results, and the upcoming Novodiag® platform & associated panels for a
fully automated solution and suitable for smaller volumes and labs. For
more information, visit www.mobidiag.com
About Kansalaisrahoitus
Established in 2012,
Kansalaisrahoitus Oy is a company that connects investors looking for
interesting investments and companies looking for efficient capital
funding solutions. It has organized over 30 financial rounds, which have
brought about 44 million euros to Finnish companies. Finanssivalvonta is
the authority that controls the operation of Kansalaisrahoitus. Learn
more: www.kansalaisrahoitus.fi