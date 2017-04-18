HitGen And Pfizer (PFE) Enter Research Collaboration And License Agreement To Build And Screen Novel DNA-Encoded Libraries

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Ltd. is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a
multi-year research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc.
(NYSE: PFE) to build and screen novel DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) in
order to potentially discover unique small molecule leads to be used in
drug development. Through the collaboration, HitGen and Pfizer
scientists will apply HitGen’s advanced technology platform and research
capabilities in the design, synthesis, and screening of multiple
proprietary DELs for Pfizer’s drug discovery efforts. In addition,
HitGen will screen their own DELs, consisting of billions of compounds,
against a selected number of Pfizer’s therapeutic targets. Novel lead
compounds from the HitGen DELs will be licensed exclusively to Pfizer
for further research and development. Pfizer will fund the research at
HitGen.
“We
look forward to identifying new opportunities that will further expand
our ability to identify new leads for multiple target families. The
generation of proprietary DELs will leverage Pfizer’s parallel medicinal
chemistry expertise and potentially accelerate the path of new medicines
from idea to the clinic.”
“We are delighted to announce this major collaboration with Pfizer, one
of the leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in the world.
We will work closely with Pfizer scientists to build proprietary DELs to
support the discovery of a generation of new medicines to address unmet
medical needs. This collaboration reflects HitGen’s capabilities,
expertise, and flexibility to develop business models to meet the needs
of our collaboration partners,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board
and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.
About HitGen Ltd.
HitGen is an innovation driven life science company with headquarters
and main research facilities based in Chengdu, China and with
laboratories in Houston, Texas, USA. HitGen has established a unique
platform for drug discovery research. Our DNA encoded chemical libraries
(DELs) contain more than 20 billion novel, diverse, drug-like compounds.
These compounds are members of DELs synthesised from many hundreds of
distinct chemical scaffolds, designed with tractable chemistry based on
proven results for identifying drug leads against targets from both
known and novel protein classes. HitGen is collaborating with multiple
pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and academic research institutes
to discover and develop the therapeutics of the future.
