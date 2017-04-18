HitGen And Pfizer (PFE) Enter Research Collaboration And License Agreement To Build And Screen Novel DNA-Encoded Libraries

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Ltd. is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a multi-year research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to build and screen novel DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) in order to potentially discover unique small molecule leads to be used in drug development. Through the collaboration, HitGen and Pfizer scientists will apply HitGen’s advanced technology platform and research capabilities in the design, synthesis, and screening of multiple proprietary DELs for Pfizer’s drug discovery efforts. In addition, HitGen will screen their own DELs, consisting of billions of compounds, against a selected number of Pfizer’s therapeutic targets. Novel lead compounds from the HitGen DELs will be licensed exclusively to Pfizer for further research and development. Pfizer will fund the research at HitGen.

“We are delighted to announce this major collaboration with Pfizer, one of the leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in the world. We will work closely with Pfizer scientists to build proprietary DELs to support the discovery of a generation of new medicines to address unmet medical needs. This collaboration reflects HitGen’s capabilities, expertise, and flexibility to develop business models to meet the needs of our collaboration partners,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

“We are excited about our new collaboration with HitGen” said Dr. Tony Wood, Senior Vice President and Head of Medicinal Sciences, Pfizer. “We look forward to identifying new opportunities that will further expand our ability to identify new leads for multiple target families. The generation of proprietary DELs will leverage Pfizer’s parallel medicinal chemistry expertise and potentially accelerate the path of new medicines from idea to the clinic.”

About HitGen Ltd.

HitGen is an innovation driven life science company with headquarters and main research facilities based in Chengdu, China and with laboratories in Houston, Texas, USA. HitGen has established a unique platform for drug discovery research. Our DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs) contain more than 20 billion novel, diverse, drug-like compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesised from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed with tractable chemistry based on proven results for identifying drug leads against targets from both known and novel protein classes. HitGen is collaborating with multiple pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and academic research institutes to discover and develop the therapeutics of the future.