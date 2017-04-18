MYOS RENS Technology Enters Into Agreement With Kansas State University To Study Impact Of Fortetropin On Reducing Muscle Loss In Dogs After Joint Surgery

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) has entered into an agreement with the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University to study the impact of Fortetropin® on reducing muscle loss in dogs after ligament tear repair surgery. The study continues the Company's investment in research regarding the therapeutic potential of Fortetropin® across many broad areas of muscle health.

"The rationale for pursuing this study with Kansas State is two-fold," commented Joseph Mannello, Interim Chief Executive Officer of MYOS RENS. "One of our goals is to evaluate Fortetropin®'s potential to improve musculoskeletal health in dogs. A positive result could lay the foundation for the creation of a companion animal (pet) nutrition business focused on musculoskeletal health. This could have a substantial benefit to MYOS RENS since the global animal health market, now at about $35 billion, is projected to reach $44.2 billion by 2020. Positive results from this study would also lead to testing and developing Fortetropin®-based products to aid humans recovering from musculoskeletal surgeries. If Fortetropin® supplementation in humans can reduce hospital stays or rehabilitation time by even one day, the savings in healthcare costs could be substantial."

Fortetropin® is the company's flagship functional food product. It is the first natural, clinically proven myostatin-reducing ingredient made for human consumption and was recently brought to market in the Qurr muscle health product line. Qurr's Fortetropin® acts to build lean muscle mass and improve strength and endurance. Qurr muscle health products can be purchased at Qurr.com.

This veterinary research study is designed to investigate the impact of Fortetropin® on reducing muscle atrophy in dogs after TPLO (tibial-plateau-leveling osteotomy) surgery. TPLO surgery is a common surgery performed in large dogs such as Labrador Retrievers to stabilize the stifle joint after ruptures of the CCL (cranial cruciate ligament), which is analogous to the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in humans. MYOS RENS anticipates the clinical study will be completed and its results announced in the second quarter of 2018.

Dr. Neerav D. Padliya, Vice President, Research Alliances of MYOS RENS, said, "We are excited to be working with the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, one of the leading veterinary colleges in the U.S., to explore the utility of Fortetropin® in animal health for the first time. Reducing muscle atrophy in dogs following orthopedic surgery is an area of unmet need."

Kenneth R. Harkin, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (SAIM), and Hodes Professor of Internal Medicine at Kansas State University, said "My colleagues and I are excited about this collaboration with MYOS RENS. Rehabilitation after TPLO surgery, essentially increasing the muscle mass that stabilizes the cruciate deficient knee, has been shown to improve mobility and decrease arthritic changes. Fortetropin®, by naturally reducing myostatin levels, offers an innovative approach to rehabilitation that is convenient and accessible to all pet owners. We hope this will be the first of many studies that evaluate the potential benefits of Fortetropin® in companion animals."

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS), "The Muscle Company", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based biotherapeutics and bionutrition company focused on developing products that improve muscle health and performance and brings them to market. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, the world's first clinically demonstrated myostatin reducer (myostatin is a natural regulatory protein, which inhibits muscle growth). Fortetropin® is manufactured through a proprietary process which retains its biological activity. MYOS believes that Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness enhancement and recently launched the Qurr product line (Qurr.com), the Company's newly-branded line of muscle health products geared to specific demographics. For more information on MYOS and its proprietary ingredient, Fortetropin®, visit www.myosrens.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products (including pet products) through research and development (including the research described herein), the successful launch of our products, including Qurr products, the success of our research and development (including the research described herein), the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into partnership opportunities, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

