Lombard Medical (LMT.L) Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter, Full Year Financial Results



4/18/2017 6:46:53 AM

OXFORDSHIRE, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVAR), a medical device company focused on endovascular aneurysm repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

• Recent Operational Highlights

The signing of a strategic partnership with MicroPort Scientific Corporation (HK: 0853), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of a diversified portfolio of medical devices. Highlights of the partnership include:

    An investment by MicroPort of $15 million;

   Manufacturing of certain product components in MicroPort’s Shanghai facilities to begin in the second half of 2017 as well as a technology license to manufacture the products for the China market;

   Exclusive marketing rights granted to MicroPort for Lombard’s product portfolio for China and Brazil. MicroPort expects to launch the Aorfix™ Endovascular Stent Graft in China in the second half of 2018.

• Regulatory approval in Japan for the Company’s new IntelliFlex™ LP Delivery System for Aorfix in January 2017 and the successful completion of the first 15 patient cases in Japan.

