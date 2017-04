Cancer Biotech G1 Therapeutics Files for $115 Million IPO

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Novartis were first to gain regulatory approval with drugs that block a pair of enzymes important to tumor growth in breast cancer. Clinical-stage biotech G1 Therapeutics has a different approach to those same enzymes and will ask investors in the public markets to get on board.Research Triangle Park, NC-based G1 has filed for an initial public offering that could raise up to $115 million. G1 has yet to work out the number of shares it will offer and at what price. It has applied for a stock listing on the Nasdaq exchange under the stock symbol “GTHX.”