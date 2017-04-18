Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Cancer Biotech
G1 Therapeutics
Files for $115 Million IPO
Tweet
4/18/2017 6:36:42 AM
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Novartis were first to gain regulatory approval with drugs that block a pair of enzymes important to tumor growth in breast cancer. Clinical-stage biotech G1 Therapeutics has a different approach to those same enzymes and will ask investors in the public markets to get on board.
Research Triangle Park, NC-based G1 has filed for an initial public offering that could raise up to $115 million. G1 has yet to work out the number of shares it will offer and at what price. It has applied for a stock listing on the Nasdaq exchange under the stock symbol “GTHX.”
Read at
Xconomy
Read at
Triangle Business Journal
