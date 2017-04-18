Ambry Genetics Recruits Patient Cohorts To Discover New Links Between Genes And Autism

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics Corporation (Ambry) is calling on psychiatrists,
psychologists and behavioral specialists to encourage their patients
with autism, along with their family members, to sign up for a new study
conducted through Ambry’s data sharing program, AmbryShare. With this
program, Ambry is taking a step towards discovering possible
associations between genes and autism, so clinicians can provide their
patients with targeted treatments and therapies much earlier in life.
“What’s unique about AmbryShare’s approach is that we collect genetic
information from clinics and families from all over the world to answer
questions that can’t be answered with just a handful of patients,” said
Brigette Tippin Davis, PhD, Ambry’s Director of Emerging Genetic
Medicine. “The great thing about Ambry partnerships is that we are
building connections between research institutions and empowering them
to develop new approaches to treating patients with autism based on
genetic profiles.”
So far, dozens of behavioral clinics and other medical offices have
contributed to AmbryShare studies by encouraging participation from
their patients. Ambry strives to enroll more than 10,000 patients from
clinics nationally and internationally.
“Genetic testing would allow us to personalize treatment from a genetic
profile and optimize it together with our rich behavioral data,” said
Dennis Dixon, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer at Center for Autism and
Related Disorders (CARD). “I really value working with Ambry, knowing
this data will have an impact on treatment for our patients and then
will still be available for other researchers to access to answer
additional research questions. As we each put more samples in, it
increases the overall likelihood that we’re going to find something that
really makes a difference.”
One in 64 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism
spectrum disorder (ASD), which can impact social interaction,
communication and behavior. Genetic testing can help identify an
underlying cause in up to 40% of autism spectrum disorders. Some genetic
causes include chromosome microdeletions/microduplications, fragile X
syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis. New gene discovery
can allow clinicians to determine their patient’s course of treatment
and the gene-disease relationship associated with their individual case
of autism. Through the recruitment of a massive cohort, more data will
be collected to discover more genes, develop medical management plans
and enact preventive strategies.
“The scientists need the data to be out there,” said Charles Dunlop,
Ambry’s President and Chairman. “We need to know what these diseases are
actually doing, what causes them, what gene mutations are associated
with them so we can move forward as an industry and move onto the next
phase where there is no disease of any kind. A phase where
pharmaceutical researchers know exactly what to do, or exactly what
problems they’re trying to solve at a minutiae level—that’s when the
cures come.”
In 2016, Mayo Clinic and University of Utah collaborated with Ambry on a
new research study of more than 60,000 patients to help refine breast
cancer risk estimates from predisposition genes that are either
previously lacking data or have limited data. The study, “Breast
cancer risks associated with mutations in cancer predisposition genes
identified by clinical genetic testing of 60,000 breast cancer patients”
represented the largest genetic study of women with hereditary breast
cancer. The large amount of data was able to provide researchers with
new information about genes that contributed to breast cancer risk.
Ambry wants to provide researchers with the same capabilities for autism.
Since 2001, Ambry has been dedicated to scientific research to help
empower the scientific community and refine clinician management
guidelines so patients may receive tailored medical management.
AmbryShare’s initial launch in 2016 provided scientific researchers and
clinicians with the largest open, de-identified database of hereditary
breast and ovarian cancer cohorts with the goal of achieving a greater
understanding of human disease.
For more information and to enroll in the AmbryShare autism study, visit
the AmbryShare portal here.
