|
The 7 Most Astronomically Expensive Drugs in the World
4/18/2017 6:21:20 AM
Imagine buying a Ferrari 488 Spider and a Porsche 911 Carrera -- every year. You'd spend more than the costs of those two sports cars if you had to pay the average wholesale price for the costliest prescription drugs.
The highest-priced drugs have two things in common: They all treat rare and dangerous diseases, and they all cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.
Here are the seven most expensive prescription drugs in the world -- and which companies are profiting from them.
comments powered by