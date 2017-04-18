 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Pfizer (PFE) Made Most of Its $52.8 Billion Last Year



4/18/2017 6:15:52 AM

Pfizer Inc. made a whopping $52.8 billion last year. To put that amount into perspective, imagine a stack of $1 bills that reaches the height of Mount Everest. Then add another 651 stacks of the same height on top of that stack. That's how much money Pfizer made in 2016.

Where does all of that money come from? Pfizer generates revenue in quite a few ways, but here's how the company makes most of its money.

Read at Motley Fool


