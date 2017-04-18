Egalet Announces FDA Acceptance Of File For Prior Approval Supplement For OXAYDO (Oxycodone Hcl, USP) Tablets C-II 10 Mg And 15 Mg Dosage Strengths

WAYNE, Pa., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Egalet Corporation (Nasdaq: EGLT) ("Egalet"), a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions, today announced that the submission of a prior approval supplement (PAS) for OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCl, USP) tablets C-II, seeking approval of 10 mg and 15 mg dosage strengths, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The submission is based on a pharmacokinetic study demonstrating bioequivalence (BE) of OXAYDO® to its reference drug, Roxicodone® (oxycodone hydrochloride tablets USP) at the 15 mg dosage strength.

"With the growing need for medications that are designed to discourage abuse, Egalet is committed to providing healthcare professionals with medications in a range of clinically relevant dosage strengths to enable them to effectively manage their patients living with acute and chronic pain," said Jeffrey Dayno, chief medical officer at Egalet. "This PAS marks an important step in the continuedlife cycle management of OXAYDO."

OXAYDO is an immediate-release oral formulation of oxycodone HCl indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate. OXAYDO, initially approved in December 2015 in 5 mg and 7.5 mg dosage strengths, is designed to discourage intranasal abuse. Through its novel, patent protected formulation, OXAYDO contains an inactive ingredient that may cause nasal burning if OXAYDO is manipulated and snorted. There is no evidence that OXAYDO has reduced abuse liability compared to immediate-release oxycodone.

The FDA should review the OXAYDO 10/15 mg PAS by the goal date of June 17, 2017.

About Egalet

Egalet, a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions. Egalet has three approved products: ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use only CII, developed using Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology, OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only CII and SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray. Using Guardian Technology Egalet is developing a pipeline of clinical-stage, product candidates including Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Guardian Technology can be applied broadly across different classes of pharmaceutical products and can be used to develop combination products that include multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients with similar or different release profiles. For full prescribing information on ARYMO ER, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit arymoer.com. For full prescribing information on SPRIX, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit sprix.com. For full prescribing information on OXAYDO, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit oxaydo.com. For additional information on Egalet, please visit egalet.com.

Important Safety Information for OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only CII

WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL INGESTION; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; CYTOCHROME P450 3A4 INTERACTION; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES OR OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse OXAYDO exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse, which can lead to overdose and death. Assess each patient's risk prior to prescribing OXAYDO, and monitor all patients regularly for the development of these behaviors and conditions. Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression may occur with use of OXAYDO. Monitor for respiratory depression, especially during initiation of OXAYDO or following a dose increase. Accidental Ingestion Accidental ingestion of even one dose of OXAYDO, especially by children, can result in a fatal overdose of oxycodone. Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Prolonged use of OXAYDO during pregnancy can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, which may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated, and requires management according to protocols developed by neonatology experts. If opioid use is required for a prolonged period in a pregnant woman, advise the patient of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available. Cytochrome P450 3A4 Interaction The concomitant use of OXAYDO with all cytochrome P450 3A4 inhibitors may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentrations, which could increase or prolong adverse reactions and may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression. In addition, discontinuation of a concomitantly used cytochrome P450 3A4 inducer may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentration. Monitor patients receiving OXAYDO and any CYP3A4 inhibitor or inducer. Risks From Concomitant Use With Benzodiazepines Or Other CNS Depressants Concomitant use of opioids with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system (CNS) depressants, including alcohol, may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. Reserve concomitant prescribing of OXAYDO and benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required. Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

Medication Guide OXAYDO (ox doe) (oxycodone HCl, USP) Tablets for oral use only, CII

OXAYDO is:

A strong prescription pain medicine that contains an opioid (narcotic) that is used to manage short term (acute) and long term (chronic) pain severe enough to require an opioid pain medicine, when other pain treatments such as non-opioid pain medicines do not treat your pain well enough or you cannot tolerate them.

An opioid pain medicine that can put you at risk for overdose and death. Even if you take your dose correctly as prescribed you are at risk for opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse that can lead to death.

Important information about OXAYDO:

Get emergency help right away if you take too much OXAYDO (overdose) . When you first start taking OXAYDO, when your dose is changed, or if you take too much (overdose), serious or life-threatening breathing problems that can lead to death may occur.

. When you first start taking OXAYDO, when your dose is changed, or if you take too much (overdose), serious or life-threatening breathing problems that can lead to death may occur. Taking OXAYDO with other opioid medicines, benzodiazepines, alcohol, or other central nervous system depressants (including street drugs) can cause severe drowsiness, decreased awareness, breathing problems, coma, and death.

Never give anyone else your OXAYDO. They could die from taking it. Store OXAYDO away from children and in a safe place to prevent stealing or abuse. Selling or giving away OXAYDO is against the law.

Do not take OXAYDO if you have:

severe asthma, trouble breathing, or other lung problems.

a bowel blockage or have narrowing of the stomach or intestines.

Before taking OXAYDO, tell your healthcare provider if you have a history of:

head injury, seizures

liver, kidney, thyroid problems

problems urinating

pancreas or gallbladder problems

abuse of street or prescription drugs, alcohol addiction, or mental health problems.

Tell your healthcare provider if you are:

pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Prolonged use of OXAYDO during pregnancy can cause withdrawal symptoms in your newborn baby that could be life-threatening if not recognized and treated.

Prolonged use of OXAYDO during pregnancy can cause withdrawal symptoms in your newborn baby that could be life-threatening if not recognized and treated. breastfeeding. Not recommended during treatment with OXAYDO. It may harm your baby.

Not recommended during treatment with OXAYDO. It may harm your baby. taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements. Taking OXAYDO with certain other medicines can cause serious side effects that could lead to death.

When taking OXAYDO:

Do not change your dose. Take OXAYDO exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. Use the lowest dose possible for the shortest time needed.

Take your prescribed dose exactly as instructed by your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider may adjust the dose until it is right for you. Do not take more than your prescribed dose. If you miss a dose, take your next dose at your usual time.

Call your healthcare provider if the dose you are taking does not control your pain.

If you have been taking OXAYDO regularly, do not stop taking OXAYDO without talking to your healthcare provider.

After you stop taking OXAYDO, destroy the unused tablets by flushing them down the toilet.

While taking OXAYDODO NOT:

Drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how OXAYDO affects you. OXAYDO can make you sleepy, dizzy, or lightheaded.

Drink alcohol or use prescription or over-the-counter medicines that contain alcohol. Using products containing alcohol during treatment with OXAYDO may cause you to overdose and die.

The possible side effects of OXAYDO:

constipation, nausea, sleepiness, vomiting, tiredness, headache, dizziness, abdominal pain. Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these symptoms and they are severe.

Get emergency medical help if you have:

trouble breathing, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, chest pain, swelling of your face, tongue, or throat, extreme drowsiness, light-headedness when changing positions, feeling faint, agitation, high body temperature, trouble walking, stiff muscles, or mental changes such as confusion.

These are not all the possible side effects of OXAYDO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Safe Harbor

Statements included in this press release (including but not limited to upcoming milestones) that are not historical in nature and contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "look forward to" and other similar expressions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the success of Egalet's clinical trials, including the timely recruitment of trial subjects and meeting the timelines therefor; Egalet's ability to obtain regulatory approval of Egalet's product candidates and the labeling claims that Egalet believes are necessary or desirable for successful commercialization of its products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to maintain the intellectual property position of Egalet's products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to identify and reliance upon qualified third parties to manufacture its products; Egalet's ability to commercialize its products, and to do so successfully; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; the size and growth potential of the markets for Egalet's products and product candidates, and Egalet's ability to service those markets; Egalet's ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for its products; Egalet's ability to service its debt obligations; Egalet's ability to raise additional funds to execute its business plan and growth strategy on terms acceptable to Egalet, if at all; Egalet's ability to find and hire qualified sales professionals; the rate and degree of receptivity in the marketplace and among physicians to Egalet's products; the success of products that compete with Egalet's that are or become available; general market conditions; and other risk factors set forth in Egalet's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings Egalet makes with the SEC from time to time. While Egalet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

E. Blair Clark-Schoeb

Senior Vice President, Communications

Email: bcs@egalet.com

Tel: 917-432-9275

