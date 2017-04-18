Lombard Medical (LMT.L) CEO Steps Down, Effective Immediately

OXFORDSHIRE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVAR), a developer, manufacturer and
marketer of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair products, today
announced that Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO
on April 18 after serving in the role for more than six years. A search
is underway for a successor and an announcement is expected in due
course.
Hubbert joined Lombard during 2010 and was appointed CEO in 2011. During
Hubbert’s tenure, Lombard achieved several significant milestones,
including US FDA and Japan PMDA approval for Aorfix™, its flagship
product. In Japan, Aorfix now holds an approximate eight percent market
share. In 2014, Lombard consummated a NASDAQ IPO, and in 2015, acquired
pre-revenue stage Altura® Medical. Most recently, in December 2016,
Lombard executed a strategic alliance with one of China’s largest
medical devices companies, MicroPort Scientific Corporation.
“Simon made many significant contributions during his six years as CEO
of Lombard including expanding the Company’s product portfolio and
geographic reach,” said Raymond W. Cohen, Chairman of the Board of
Directors. “On behalf of the board and shareholders, we thank Simon for
his contributions and diligent efforts during a time of significant
change in the endovascular aneurysm repair market. We wish him well in
his future endeavors.”
About Lombard Medical, Inc.
Lombard Medical, Inc., based in
Oxfordshire, U.K., develops, manufactures and markets an innovative
range of minimally invasive abdominal aortic aneurysm endovascular
repair products. The Company has global regulatory approval for Aorfix,
an endovascular stent graft that has been specifically designed to treat
patients with aortic neck angulation up to 90 degrees. Lombard also
manufactures and markets CE-marked Altura, an ultra-low profile
endovascular stent graft that offers a simple and predictable solution
for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies. The Altura endograft system
is sold in select European markets. For more information, please visit www.lombardmedical.com.