Antibe Therapeutics (ATE.V) Provides Update On Clinical Development Program For Its Lead Drug, ATB-346

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the “Company”) (TSXV:ATE,
OTCQX:ATBPF) is pleased to provide an update on its clinical development
program for ATB-346, its lead drug that targets the global need for a
safer drug for chronic pain and inflammation.
In August of last year, ATB-346 delivered clinical results that were
beyond the Company’s expectations in its initial Phase 2 clinical study.
Using a once-daily dose of 250 mg (one-sixth of the originally
anticipated human dose), ATB-346 showed pain relief nearly double that
of naproxen and celecoxib based on comparable studies, the leading drugs
in the osteoarthritis market.
As a consequence, Antibe has conducted an extensive review of its
development strategy for ATB-346 and has concluded that it is now able
to advance the start date of its key Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to
demonstrate superior GI safety in humans. Accordingly, Antibe plans to
commence this study next quarter and, subsequent to its completion,
expects to begin strategic exit discussions in parallel with a Phase 2
dose-ranging effectiveness study.
Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO, remarked, “We are very excited to be in a
position to soon be launching our key human proof-of-concept study for
ATB-346, which cuts to the core of its strategic value. The study is
powered to provide best-in-class, unequivocal validation of improved GI
safety and the revised timing will allow us to engage in global
partnering discussions earlier. This effectively advances the timelines
of a potential strategic exit for ATB-346. Moreover, we expect to meet
our existing budget and overall development timelines, with the GI study
to be completed at approximately year-end and the other Phase 2 study to
be concluded by the end of Q2/18.”
The first Phase 2, double-blind, upper GI safety study will be an active
comparator trial versus naproxen, and will be conducted in 240 healthy
volunteers. The primary endpoint will be endoscopically detected upper
GI tract ulceration. Subsequently, Antibe plans to launch a Phase 2
placebo-controlled, dose-ranging efficacy study in approximately 200
osteoarthritis patients.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead
drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug
for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. (“Citagenix”), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development
of drugs. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of
historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those
identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan",
"estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are
not limited to, the Company’s inability to secure additional financing
and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability
to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market,
and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results
could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
except as required by applicable law.