Wearable Sweat Sensor Could Help Diagnose Diseases Like Diabetes, Cystic Fibrosis, Stanford University Study
4/18/2017 6:07:37 AM
An ultra-sensitive, wearable sweat sensor may improve diagnosis and treatment of cystic fibrosis, diabetes and other conditions, researchers said Monday.
Unlike previous sweat sensors, the new model requires only a trace of moisture to do its job and doesn't require patients to sit still for 30 minutes while it collects sweat.
"This is a huge step forward," said co-author Carlos Milla, associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford University.
