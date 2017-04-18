 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Wearable Sweat Sensor Could Help Diagnose Diseases Like Diabetes, Cystic Fibrosis, Stanford University Study



4/18/2017 6:07:37 AM

An ultra-sensitive, wearable sweat sensor may improve diagnosis and treatment of cystic fibrosis, diabetes and other conditions, researchers said Monday.

Unlike previous sweat sensors, the new model requires only a trace of moisture to do its job and doesn't require patients to sit still for 30 minutes while it collects sweat.

"This is a huge step forward," said co-author Carlos Milla, associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford University.

Read at CTV.ca


CTV.ca
   

