Synexus To Advance Capabilities As World’s Leading Site Network

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European-headquartered Synexus and U.S.-based Radiant Research today announced a full operational integration to form a single global site network of 185 sites with 1,500 employees. This move will create the world’s largest site network, spanning 11 countries and offering access to more than 100 million patients in key clinical development markets, operating under the Synexus name.

The move provides biopharmaceutical and contract research organization (CRO) customers with an unmatched capability to find the right patient for the right trial at the right time. Synexus’ global scale and world-class site network provide unparalleled capability, including data-driven site selection and activation, combined with proven patient engagement and retention expertise across the U.S., Europe and Africa.

Christophe Berthoux, who has served as chief executive officer for Synexus since 2010, will lead the new organization formed by the integration of the two companies.

“ We are delighted to be working together with the Radiant team,” Berthoux said. “ Best practices from Synexus, Radiant and our earlier acquisition of Research Across America will be incorporated across our global network of sites. Our integrated commercial approach benefits our customers with a single site network solution, reduced timelines, improved efficiencies, faster activation and better predictability in enrollment. We are excited to move forward under the name of Synexus as the world’s leading site network.”

Mike Clay will lead the U.S. operations of the combined business, reporting directly to Berthoux. “ Our strategy for seamless integration will ensure excellence in customer service as we transition to a broader, global capability for our customers,” Clay said.

About Synexus

