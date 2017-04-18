Synexus To Advance Capabilities As World’s Leading Site Network

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European-headquartered Synexus and U.S.-based Radiant Research today
announced a full operational integration to form a single global site
network of 185 sites with 1,500 employees. This move will create the
world’s largest site network, spanning 11 countries and offering access
to more than 100 million patients in key clinical development markets,
operating under the Synexus name.
The move provides biopharmaceutical and contract research organization
(CRO) customers with an unmatched capability to find the right patient
for the right trial at the right time. Synexus’ global scale and
world-class site network provide unparalleled capability, including
data-driven site selection and activation, combined with proven patient
engagement and retention expertise across the U.S., Europe and Africa.
Christophe Berthoux, who has served as chief executive officer for
Synexus since 2010, will lead the new organization formed by the
integration of the two companies.
“We are delighted to be working together with the Radiant team,”
Berthoux said. “Best practices from Synexus, Radiant and our earlier
acquisition of Research Across America will be incorporated across our
global network of sites. Our integrated commercial approach benefits our
customers with a single site network solution, reduced timelines,
improved efficiencies, faster activation and better predictability in
enrollment. We are excited to move forward under the name of Synexus as
the world’s leading site network.”
Mike Clay will lead the U.S. operations of the combined business,
reporting directly to Berthoux. “Our strategy for seamless integration
will ensure excellence in customer service as we transition to a
broader, global capability for our customers,” Clay said.
About Synexus
Synexus is the world’s leading site network for clinical trials,
offering unmatched site network capabilities to help biopharmaceutical
and contract research organization customers find the right patient for
the right trial at the right time. Synexus’ global site network includes
more than 185 sites and 1,500 employees spanning 11 countries, offering
access to more than 100 million patients in key clinical development
markets. Synexus provides data-driven site selection and activation,
combined with proven patient engagement and retention expertise across
the U.S., Europe and Africa. www.synexus.com.