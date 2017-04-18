 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How AbbVie (ABBV), Gilead (GILD), Pfizer (PFE) are All Gaining From Eli Lilly (LLY)'s RA Rejection Pain



4/18/2017 6:07:02 AM

Three pharma stocks that stand to benefit from the announcement by Eli Lilly & Co. and Incyte that the FDA rejected their rheumatoid arthritis pill baricitinib were up Monday.

Gilead Sciences shares rose 56 cents in early trading Monday to $67.06 while Pfizer was up 9 cents to $33.97 and Abbvie up 38 cents to $64.51.

In a statement Friday, Lilly said the FDA has requested additional clinical data to determine appropriate doses of baricitinib. The FDA also asked for more safety data.

Read at The Street.com


