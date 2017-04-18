 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3-D Image Of Bacterial Machine That Injects Toxins Into Cells And Spreads Antibiotic Resistance, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Study Reveals



4/18/2017 6:03:50 AM

Experts predict that by 2050, antibiotic-resistant bacteria will cause as many deaths as cancer. Now, for the first time, Caltech scientists have created a 3-D image of a molecular structure that many different bacteria use to pump toxins into human cells and spread antibiotic-resistance genes to other bacteria. Understanding the architecture of this structure is a first step toward combating its effects.

