|
Getting Off Easy? Embattled Theranos Could Have a Lab Again in 2019
4/18/2017 5:54:35 AM
Theranos will have to wait until 2019 before it can operate a blood testing lab again.
On Tuesday, Theranos said that it had settled up with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the government agency responsible for regulating blood-testing labs.
As part of the settlement, Theranos has to pay $30,000, and the company won't be able to own or operate a clinical lab within the next two years.
