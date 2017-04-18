 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Getting Off Easy? Embattled Theranos Could Have a Lab Again in 2019



4/18/2017 5:54:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Theranos will have to wait until 2019 before it can operate a blood testing lab again.

On Tuesday, Theranos said that it had settled up with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the government agency responsible for regulating blood-testing labs.

As part of the settlement, Theranos has to pay $30,000, and the company won't be able to own or operate a clinical lab within the next two years.

Read at Business Insider
Read at SF Gate
Read at Market Watch
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 