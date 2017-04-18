|
Fired Pfizer (PFE) Cancer Scientist Gets All 5 Papers Retracted
4/18/2017 5:36:13 AM
PLOS ONE has retracted the last of five papers by a former employee of Pfizer, who the company fired after determining she had duplicated data.
After its investigation, Pfizer asked journals to retract five papers co-authored by Min-Jean Yin. Last week, PLOS ONE retracted the final two remaining papers. Both notices cite image duplications; Yin contacted the journal about one paper, but did not comment on the other retraction.
