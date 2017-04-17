Regenexx Network Using Regenerative Medicine Technologies In Interventional Orthopedics To Treat Pain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "Interventional orthopedics in pain medicine practice" was recently published by Elsevier as a chapter in Techniques in Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management. The chapter, authored by Regenexx® founder Christopher J. Centeno, MD examines less invasive ways to treat orthopedic pain and injuries through autologous biologics, such as stem cells and platelet rich plasma (PRP), and the shift from surgical orthopedics to interventional orthopedics.

Interventional orthopedics utilizing advanced technologies, such as ultrasound and X-ray guidance, precise percutaneous injections of autologous biologics, and bone marrow concentrate, (BMC) expand nonsurgical options in the field of orthopedics. Citing the dramatic reduction in cardiac surgery rates since the adoption of the specialty interventional cardiology, the authors reveal, "We are poised on the brink of the same change in orthopedic care." The authors also state, "The field of autologous biologics has the potential to alter the playing field of orthopedic care by allowing percutaneous injections to replace the need for more invasive orthopedic surgeries."

The chapter covers three important tenets in the developing field that will allow Interventional Orthopedics to alter traditional orthopedic care in the future. First is the rapid expansion of injectates (material being injected), such as stem cells and PRP, that can help heal damaged tissue and that can effectively treat musculoskeletal tissues. Second is the precise image-guided placement of those injectates into those damaged tissues. And third is the development of new tools that will advance this regenerative-medicine technology. The chapter also highlights research that supports the use of bone marrow stem cells and the importance of education standards and organization, training, and retraining of physicians to meet these standards.

The full chapter "Interventional orthopedics in pain medicine practice" can be found online at http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1084208X16300052.

Christopher J. Centeno, MD, is the CEO of Regenexx and an international expert and specialist in regenerative medicine and the clinical use of mesenchymal stem cells in orthopedics. Dr. Centeno maintains an active research-based practice and has multiple publications listed in the US National Library of Medicine. He has also served as editor-in-chief of a medical research journal dedicated to traumatic injury and is one of the few physicians in the world with extensive experience in the culture expansion of and clinical use of adult stem cells to treat orthopedic injuries.

