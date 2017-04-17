Voluntis Adds Scott Honken To Leadership Team To Strengthen Payer & Provider Focus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voluntis announced that Scott Honken has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Payer Sales & Strategy and member of Voluntis' Leadership Team. Scott will support Voluntis' ongoing efforts to build, develop and operate innovative partnerships with payer organizations in the United States market.

Scott is a seasoned and renowned healthcare industry senior executive with over 15 years of experience working closely with payers in sales, client management and clinical product development capacities. Scott joins Voluntis from Omada Health where he held leadership roles in sales and client management, serving as VP of Health Plan Sales and VP of Health Plan Success. At Omada, he played a pivotal role in launching new products, accelerating client sales and fostering individual consumer growth. Prior to Omada Health, he was the Vice President of Clinical Consulting at Catamaran, now OptumRx, an Illinois-based pharmacy benefit management company. Scott started his career as a Managed Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Mayo Clinic Health Solutions. He received his BA in Chemistry from Central College as well as MBA and PharmD degrees from Creighton University.

"We are delighted to have Scott join us," said Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis. "Scott's fantastic track record in payer relationships, his passion for digital health technology and his strategic vision for the future of value-based contracting make him an excellent fit for Voluntis. He is the right person to bring Voluntis' payer relationships to the next stage."

"I am very excited to join this exceptional company," said Scott Honken. "Voluntis brings to market promising solutions that help patients manage their disease and get the most value out of their therapies while delivering impactful metrics to payers that can deliver on the promise of value-based care. I eagerly look forward to leveraging my experience and working with this talented team."

About Voluntis

Pioneering therapeutic companion software, Voluntis innovates in healthcare by embedding connectivity in therapeutics and medical intelligence in software. Dedicated to managing chronic conditions, Voluntis' companion software aims to enable treatment personalization, support team-care coordination and improve real-world outcomes. Harnessing its proprietary technology, Voluntis has developed digital solutions for diabetes, cancer, anticoagulation treatments and hemophilia. Voluntis is headquartered in Paris, France, and has offices in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.voluntis.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voluntis-adds-scott-honken-to-leadership-team-to-strengthen-payer--provider-focus-300439930.html

SOURCE Voluntis