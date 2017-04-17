Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage Through NCI Inc.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems, a technology leader with a 160-year history of providing best-in-class precision microscopy, electron microscopy (EM) sample preparation and digital micro-imaging solutions, announces a strategic expansion in its market representation in the Midwest and Western regions of the United States.

NCI Inc. (formerly North Central Instruments) of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, will be Leica's exclusive distributor for EM sample preparation solutions (ultramicrotomy and nanotechnology) in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona and New Mexico. They will provide expert applications and technology support with the high level of responsiveness our valued customers and soon-to-be customers demand. Find out more about NCI at www.ncimicro.com.

"We look forward to using our experience with both technical sales and service to provide our new and existing customers with the best possible support with these new Leica products," said Brad Johnson, President of NCI Inc.

Since 1967 NCI, Inc. has offered local expert microscope sales in the upper Midwest delivered with a consultative approach resulting in high customer satisfaction. Since 1990 NCI has been a Leica exclusive regional dealer for both microscopes and histology products. NCI has built a sales and service organization to serve their customers, with dedicated EM sample preparation professionals to address equipment and sample prep needs.

"We look forward to expanding our already-close partnership with NCI along with leveraging the vast experience within their organization. Through their efforts, we will expand our presence in the US market and be able to provide an even higher level of advanced imaging and sample preparation service and support to our customers," said Lon Nelson, Director of Sales, Microscopy for Leica Microsystems Inc.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of micro and nanostructures. Ever since the company started as a family business in the nineteenth century, its instruments have been widely recognized for their optical precision and innovative technology. It is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopes.

Leica Microsystems has seven major manufacturing plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

