HitGen Signs Drug Discovery Deal With Pfizer (PFE)



4/17/2017 11:04:31 AM

Chengdu's HitGen entered a multi-year research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) with Pfizer. The collaboration aims to discover unique small molecule leads for drug development, though the companies did not disclose any particular disease target. HitGen is on a roll. In the last three months, it has announced three discovery collaborations: Cancer Research UK (lung cancer), Merck/MSD (Merck designated targets), and now Pfizer.

