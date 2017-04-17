|
HitGen Signs Drug Discovery Deal With Pfizer (PFE)
4/17/2017 11:04:31 AM
Chengdu's HitGen entered a multi-year research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) with Pfizer. The collaboration aims to discover unique small molecule leads for drug development, though the companies did not disclose any particular disease target. HitGen is on a roll. In the last three months, it has announced three discovery collaborations: Cancer Research UK (lung cancer), Merck/MSD (Merck designated targets), and now Pfizer.
comments powered by