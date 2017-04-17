Two Pore Guys Recruits Jordan Hubbard As VP Of Engineering

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Pore Guys, Inc., (2PG) today announced that Jordan Hubbard has
joined 2PG as Vice President of Engineering, overseeing both the
software and hardware development of the company’s flagship product -- a
hand-held, single-molecule biosensor using solid-state nanopores. Mr.
Hubbard will be responsible for the design and architecture of 2PG’s
hardware and software ecosystem to meet the needs of the broadest set of
potential applications, including human and animal diagnostics,
agriculture, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring.
Mr. Hubbard is best known for his role as a manager and director of
engineering at Apple from 2001 to 2013, where he managed a number of the
core components of MacOS and iOS, as well as key security technologies.
Prior to that, he headed up the FreeBSD project, the open-source UNIX
variant that became a core technology in all of Apple’s products and the
basis for products from IBM, Nokia, Juniper Networks, NetApp, the
PlayStation 3 and 4, Netflix, and WhatsApp.
Dan Heller, 2PG’s CEO commented: “I have known Jordan since the 1980s,
when we were each involved with core technologies that transformed the
internet from a government and research network into the public realm.
Jordan has a long and impressive history of working on mission-critical
operating systems and cloud infrastructure, which are critical to 2PG’s
value proposition. I believe no one is better suited to lead our
engineering teams than Jordan.”
2PG’s devices work like a glucose monitor, where disposable test strips
connect to a small, inexpensive reader device. Third-party assays
(chemistries that can detect virtually any kind of molecule) allow for a
potentially unlimited menu of medical and biochemical tests to be
developed for the platform with very high sensitivity. The data
component of the system is essential to the broader value proposition --
2PG’s remote access protocols can be used for many applications,
including telemedicine or even clinical trials, so patients can test at
home through secure authorization and data access by prescribing
clinicians.
Mr. Hubbard commented: “A portable and inexpensive hand-held diagnostic
device has obvious benefits for improving the speed and accessibility of
all manner of testing operations. Beyond that, the aggregate data allows
researchers to analyze more information, and in real-time, with the
potential to have a large impact on personalized medicine. As consumers
increasingly get their DNA sequenced with an interest in understanding
individual disease risk, 2PG data can not only augment those predictive
algorithms for individuals, but may reveal additional real-time
information about disease causality and rates of progression across
populations.”
About Two Pore Guys
Two Pore Guys (2PG) has developed a handheld, single-molecule sensing
platform with the accuracy, precision, and sensitivity of reference lab
equipment and sample-in, results-out capability. The core technology
includes solid-state, nanopore-based sensors that can detect nucleic
acids and proteins and other analytes in human, animal, agriculture, and
environmental samples. The battery-operated device is ideal for
point-of-use applications. The easy-to-use platform is designed to sync
with a smartphone or computer for further analysis and data sharing,
including integration with electronic health records. Founded in 2011,
the company is based in Santa Cruz, Calif. More information is available
at twoporeguys.com.