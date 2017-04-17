Two Pore Guys Recruits Jordan Hubbard As VP Of Engineering

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Pore Guys, Inc., (2PG) today announced that Jordan Hubbard has joined 2PG as Vice President of Engineering, overseeing both the software and hardware development of the company’s flagship product -- a hand-held, single-molecule biosensor using solid-state nanopores. Mr. Hubbard will be responsible for the design and architecture of 2PG’s hardware and software ecosystem to meet the needs of the broadest set of potential applications, including human and animal diagnostics, agriculture, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring.

Mr. Hubbard is best known for his role as a manager and director of engineering at Apple from 2001 to 2013, where he managed a number of the core components of MacOS and iOS, as well as key security technologies. Prior to that, he headed up the FreeBSD project, the open-source UNIX variant that became a core technology in all of Apple’s products and the basis for products from IBM, Nokia, Juniper Networks, NetApp, the PlayStation 3 and 4, Netflix, and WhatsApp.

Dan Heller, 2PG’s CEO commented: “I have known Jordan since the 1980s, when we were each involved with core technologies that transformed the internet from a government and research network into the public realm. Jordan has a long and impressive history of working on mission-critical operating systems and cloud infrastructure, which are critical to 2PG’s value proposition. I believe no one is better suited to lead our engineering teams than Jordan.”

2PG’s devices work like a glucose monitor, where disposable test strips connect to a small, inexpensive reader device. Third-party assays (chemistries that can detect virtually any kind of molecule) allow for a potentially unlimited menu of medical and biochemical tests to be developed for the platform with very high sensitivity. The data component of the system is essential to the broader value proposition -- 2PG’s remote access protocols can be used for many applications, including telemedicine or even clinical trials, so patients can test at home through secure authorization and data access by prescribing clinicians.

Mr. Hubbard commented: “A portable and inexpensive hand-held diagnostic device has obvious benefits for improving the speed and accessibility of all manner of testing operations. Beyond that, the aggregate data allows researchers to analyze more information, and in real-time, with the potential to have a large impact on personalized medicine. As consumers increasingly get their DNA sequenced with an interest in understanding individual disease risk, 2PG data can not only augment those predictive algorithms for individuals, but may reveal additional real-time information about disease causality and rates of progression across populations.”

About Two Pore Guys

