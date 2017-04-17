Toshiba America Medical Systems Names Dan Skyba Director Of Ultrasound Business Unit

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Medical announced that Dan Skyba has been named director of the
Ultrasound Business Unit. In his new role, Skyba is responsible for
developing and implementing tactical marketing programs that build on
growth and profitability for the business unit. He will also manage
competitive analysis and marketing strategies to further expand Toshiba
Medical’s presence in the ultrasound market.
“Dan’s knowledge of worldwide and U.S. ultrasound trends will help
Toshiba Medical drive strategic product development and marketing to
ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs,” said Satrajit Misra, vice
president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Toshiba America Medical
Systems, Inc. “We are confident that his unique perspective and
leadership will help Toshiba Medical grow our ultrasound business.”
Skyba has devoted his career in health care to ultrasound product
development and marketing. Prior to joining Toshiba Medical, he served
as director of Product Management and later as global director of
Product Marketing and Education for SuperSonic Imagine. Previously, he
held several positions at Philips, where he was responsible for
developing and launching new ultrasound software releases.
About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
Toshiba America Medical Systems, a Canon Group company headquartered in
Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and
cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and
interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Toshiba
Medical’s website at www.medical.toshiba.com.
About Toshiba Medical
Toshiba Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging
solutions, including ultrasound, CT, X-ray and MR, across the globe. As
of December 2016, Toshiba Medical became a member of the Canon Group. In
line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the
heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical
professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing
to the health and well-being of patients worldwide so that together our
industry-leading solutions deliver an enriched quality of life.