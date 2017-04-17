Toshiba America Medical Systems Names Dan Skyba Director Of Ultrasound Business Unit

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Medical announced that Dan Skyba has been named director of the Ultrasound Business Unit. In his new role, Skyba is responsible for developing and implementing tactical marketing programs that build on growth and profitability for the business unit. He will also manage competitive analysis and marketing strategies to further expand Toshiba Medical’s presence in the ultrasound market.

“Dan’s knowledge of worldwide and U.S. ultrasound trends will help Toshiba Medical drive strategic product development and marketing to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. “We are confident that his unique perspective and leadership will help Toshiba Medical grow our ultrasound business.”

Skyba has devoted his career in health care to ultrasound product development and marketing. Prior to joining Toshiba Medical, he served as director of Product Management and later as global director of Product Marketing and Education for SuperSonic Imagine. Previously, he held several positions at Philips, where he was responsible for developing and launching new ultrasound software releases.

About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

Toshiba America Medical Systems, a Canon Group company headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Toshiba Medical’s website at www.medical.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba Medical

Toshiba Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including ultrasound, CT, X-ray and MR, across the globe. As of December 2016, Toshiba Medical became a member of the Canon Group. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide so that together our industry-leading solutions deliver an enriched quality of life.