 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

BeiGene (BGNE) And Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Collaborate On Diagnostic For PARP Inhibitor



4/17/2017 10:41:05 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Beijing's BeiGene will collaborate with Myriad Genetics to develop a companion diagnostic to BeiGene's novel PARP inhibitor, BGB-290. BeiGene will use two of Myriad's diagnostic tests, myChoice® HRD and BRACAnalysis CDx®, to identify patients most likely to benefit from BRB-290. In 2016, BeiGene started a dose escalation Phase Ia trial of the candidate in Australia. China and the US have also approved Phase I trials of the drug. The companies did not release further terms of the agreement.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 