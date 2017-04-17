BeiGene (BGNE) And Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Collaborate On Diagnostic For PARP Inhibitor

|
4/17/2017 10:41:05 AM
Beijing's BeiGene will collaborate with Myriad Genetics to develop a companion diagnostic to BeiGene's novel PARP inhibitor, BGB-290. BeiGene will use two of Myriad's diagnostic tests, myChoice® HRD and BRACAnalysis CDx®, to identify patients most likely to benefit from BRB-290. In 2016, BeiGene started a dose escalation Phase Ia trial of the candidate in Australia. China and the US have also approved Phase I trials of the drug. The companies did not release further terms of the agreement.
comments powered by