Week In Review: Dalian Wanda Plans $10 Billion Chengdu Healthcare Park
4/17/2017 10:34:52 AM
Dalian Wanda Group will invest $10 billion in a Chengdu healthcare park, complete with two tier-one hospitals, eight smaller ones and 30 healthcare-related firms; Singapore's Aslan Pharma expects to raise $40 million in a Taiwan IPO planned for May; Tahoe Investment offered $75 million to acquire the outstanding shares of Alliance HealthCare, a US radiation services provider; BeiGene and Myriad Genetics will collaborate on a companion diagnostic for BeiGene's PARP inhibitor; China approved the $43 billion takeover of Switzerland's Syngenta by ChemChina; Phagelux will collaborate with J&J to develop phage-based antibacterial skin care products; Cellular Biomedicine formed a collaboration with GE Healthcare to develop automated manufacturing for immunotherapy/stem cell drugs; Immunitor, a Canada-China pharma, reported positive data from a Phase II trial of its oral vaccine in liver cancer patients; the Wall Street Journal, using data from ChinaBio®, said China is close to producing a novel drug that is accepted in the West; and Li Chen, PhD, co-founder of Hua Medicine, talked about the importance of partnering for his company in an exclusive ChinaBio® Today interview ahead of the ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, slated for May 31-June 1 in Zhuhai.
