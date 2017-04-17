AmpliPhi Bio (APHB) Announces Positive Feedback From FDA On Phase II Development Proposal

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE MKT: APHB), a global leader in
the development of therapies for drug-resistant bacterial infections
using bacteriophage technology, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) provided positive feedback on the Company’s
previously submitted detailed development proposal to commence a Phase 2
trial with its proprietary bacteriophage cocktail AB-SA01 for the
treatment of antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (S.
aureus) infections in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
The FDA’s feedback followed a Type B telephonic meeting held with
AmpliPhi on February 21, 2017. In the official minutes from the meeting,
the FDA acknowledged that phage therapy is an exciting approach to
treatment of multidrug-resistant organisms and expressed a commitment to
addressing the unique regulatory challenges that might arise during
product development.
AmpliPhi also announced that following a review of the status of its
internal programs, resources and capabilities, the Company has begun to
explore a wide range of strategic alternatives to maximize value for its
shareholders. The Company has retained H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC to
advise the Company and its board of directors in this effort.
“I’m extremely proud of the entire AmpliPhi team, including academic
collaborators, clinical investigators and consultants, for their efforts
in successfully positioning our phage technology to enter the Phase 2
development stage, which we expect will open additional strategic
opportunities for our company,” said M. Scott Salka, CEO of AmpliPhi
Biosciences. “Over the past two years we have opened the world’s first
cGMP facility dedicated to producing drug-quality phage cocktails and
produced the phage materials used to complete two Phase 1 trials, both
of which generated favorable results, paving the way for the start of
efficacy trials in patients who fail to respond to conventional
antibiotics. We are also pleased to be working with the
highly-experienced team at H.C. Wainwright & Co. and to tap into their
expertise in identifying and evaluating opportunities.”
AmpliPhi does not have a defined timeline for the exploration of
strategic alternatives and is not confirming that the process will
result in any strategic alternative being announced or consummated.
AmpliPhi does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments
during this process unless and until its board of directors has approved
a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is
appropriate.
About Antibiotic Resistance
Decades of misuse and over-use
of antibiotics has led to the rise of multidrug-resistant and
pan-resistant bacteria, commonly known as “superbugs.” These superbugs
threaten to render existing antibiotic therapies useless, potentially
thrusting the world into a “post-antibiotic” era where common infections
may be life threatening. Hospitals regularly expose vulnerable patients
to pathogenic bacteria. According to the World Health Organization, each
year hundreds of millions of patients worldwide suffer from infections
acquired in a hospital setting. The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) estimates that drug-resistant bacteria cause hundreds
of thousands of infections per year in the U.S. alone, resulting in over
20,000 deaths. The 2016 O’Neill Report commissioned by the UK government
projects that the failure to respond to the threat of antibiotic
resistance and the rise of superbugs could lead to an estimated 10
million deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide by 2050,
with an accumulated global cost of $100 trillion and a 3.5% reduction in
global GDP.
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophages, or more simply
“phages,” are the natural predators of bacteria and are thought to be
the most abundant life form on earth. Over eons, phages have evolved an
incredible diversity of specialist strains that typically prey upon just
one strain of bacteria, enabling phage therapies to precisely target
pathogenic bacteria while sparing the beneficial microbiota. Phages can
infect and kill bacteria, whether they are antibiotic-resistant or not,
and even when they have formed protective biofilms.
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation
is a biotechnology company pioneering the development and
commercialization of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using
bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi’s product development programs
target infections that are often resistant to some or all existing
antibiotic treatments. AmpliPhi has reported final results from two
Phase 1 clinical trials of AB-SA01, one for the treatment of S.
aureus in CRS patients and one to evaluate the safety of
AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy
adults. For more information, visit www.ampliphibio.com.
