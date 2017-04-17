BioOhio Release: Celebrate Ohio Bioscience At The Great Lakes Science Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioOhio is excited to host the 2017
BioOhio Annual Conference and 30th Anniversary Celebration later
this month in Cleveland, the city where we were founded in 1987. An
opening reception will be held April 23, with the main conference taking
place April 24.
Join us for this exciting event to celebrate what Ohio's bioscience
community has become, engage with friends, make new connections, and set
our sights on where the industry is headed.
The venue, the Great
Lakes Science Center, was established to make science, technology,
engineering and math come alive; and during the Conference, it will come
alive with excitement and success. Attendees will experience different
parts of the Center as breakfast, networking breaks, lunch, and a
reception move around this unique facility.
Day 1 (4/23) - BioOhio 30th Anniversary Reception, 3-7 pm
Cleveland Indians Progressive Field Tours, 3-5 pm
Join us for an exciting tour of Progressive Field, home of the American
League Champs, the Cleveland Indians! Featuring stops at Heritage Park,
the Right Field District & Corner Bar, and the Home Plate Club, as well
as a look at the Batting Cages, Home Dugout, Warning Track, Press Box
and Visitor's Clubhouse.
Reception at Wild Eagle Saloon, 4-7 pm
The Progressive Field Tours will be followed by a networking reception
at Wild Eagle Saloon, a modern spin on a traditional saloon featuring an
Americana menu with a southern, home-style twist. The Saloon's two
floors provide restored space that features several self-serve draft
beer walls and a variety of activities that will inspire fun competition
like bocce ball, arcade games, pool, darts, and skee-ball.
Day 2 (4/24) - Great Lakes Science Center
A full day of engaging panels and excellent networking, set at the
fascinating Great Lakes Science Center, will begin with breakfast at
7:30 and conclude with a networking reception at 5:00.
Ohio Bioscience Timeline - An insightful discussion and look back
at how Ohio’s bio industry, and BioOhio, has grown.
Ohio Success Stories - Two fireside chat-style discussions will
be held to explore success and lessons learned in Ohio's bioscience
community. Representatives from STERIS and HTP (acquired by McKesson
Corp. in 2008) will talk about their journey building a company in Ohio
and the resources they used along the way.
Keynote: Watson Health, A Cognitive Journey to Drive Innovation in
Healthcare – This discussion will take you on the 2-year journey of
IBM Watson Health through acquisitions, partnerships and clients,
including how the ongoing healthcare transformation to value creates
opportunities and challenges for innovation, and how big data and Watson
cognitive computing can be applied to drive value among providers,
payers and pharma.
Patient Stories: Why We Do What We Do – Hear the stories from 3
inspiring patients as they discuss the real world impact of the
bioscience industry. Rolf Benirschke, a former Pro-Bowl Placekicker with
San Diego Chargers and Chief Patient Office, Legacy Health Strategies,
will lead a discussion with Ian Burkhart and Matt Hiznay. After being
rendered a quadriplegic, doctors implanted a chip developed by Battelle
in Ian’s brain that allowed him to regain control over his right hand
and fingers. After being diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer at 24 years
old, Matt received an experimental drug that led to a “miraculous”
recovery.
Panel: Best Practices in Licensing, Building an
Innovation/Licensing/Start-up Culture, and how best to engage Industry
- Hear what it takes to kick-start a technology and build a business
from a panel of technology commercialization experts and experienced
bioscience business development professionals.
Startup / Shark Tank Pitch Competition – Fascinating companies
will pitch their product or service, followed by questions from a panel
of Ohio experts. Companies presenting include Genetesis, Invirsa,
Patients’ & Consumers’ Pharma, ProclaRx, Triple Beam Technologies,
Wellopp, and ZED Digital.
Visit BioOhio.com/ac
to learn more and register today!