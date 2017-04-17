BioOhio Release: Celebrate Ohio Bioscience At The Great Lakes Science Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioOhio is excited to host the 2017 BioOhio Annual Conference and 30th Anniversary Celebration later this month in Cleveland, the city where we were founded in 1987. An opening reception will be held April 23, with the main conference taking place April 24.

Join us for this exciting event to celebrate what Ohio's bioscience community has become, engage with friends, make new connections, and set our sights on where the industry is headed.

The venue, the Great Lakes Science Center, was established to make science, technology, engineering and math come alive; and during the Conference, it will come alive with excitement and success. Attendees will experience different parts of the Center as breakfast, networking breaks, lunch, and a reception move around this unique facility.

Day 1 (4/23) - BioOhio 30th Anniversary Reception, 3-7 pm

Cleveland Indians Progressive Field Tours, 3-5 pm

Join us for an exciting tour of Progressive Field, home of the American League Champs, the Cleveland Indians! Featuring stops at Heritage Park, the Right Field District & Corner Bar, and the Home Plate Club, as well as a look at the Batting Cages, Home Dugout, Warning Track, Press Box and Visitor's Clubhouse.

Reception at Wild Eagle Saloon, 4-7 pm

The Progressive Field Tours will be followed by a networking reception at Wild Eagle Saloon, a modern spin on a traditional saloon featuring an Americana menu with a southern, home-style twist. The Saloon's two floors provide restored space that features several self-serve draft beer walls and a variety of activities that will inspire fun competition like bocce ball, arcade games, pool, darts, and skee-ball.

Day 2 (4/24) - Great Lakes Science Center

A full day of engaging panels and excellent networking, set at the fascinating Great Lakes Science Center, will begin with breakfast at 7:30 and conclude with a networking reception at 5:00.

Ohio Bioscience Timeline - An insightful discussion and look back at how Ohio’s bio industry, and BioOhio, has grown.

Ohio Success Stories - Two fireside chat-style discussions will be held to explore success and lessons learned in Ohio's bioscience community. Representatives from STERIS and HTP (acquired by McKesson Corp. in 2008) will talk about their journey building a company in Ohio and the resources they used along the way.

Keynote: Watson Health, A Cognitive Journey to Drive Innovation in Healthcare – This discussion will take you on the 2-year journey of IBM Watson Health through acquisitions, partnerships and clients, including how the ongoing healthcare transformation to value creates opportunities and challenges for innovation, and how big data and Watson cognitive computing can be applied to drive value among providers, payers and pharma.

Patient Stories: Why We Do What We Do – Hear the stories from 3 inspiring patients as they discuss the real world impact of the bioscience industry. Rolf Benirschke, a former Pro-Bowl Placekicker with San Diego Chargers and Chief Patient Office, Legacy Health Strategies, will lead a discussion with Ian Burkhart and Matt Hiznay. After being rendered a quadriplegic, doctors implanted a chip developed by Battelle in Ian’s brain that allowed him to regain control over his right hand and fingers. After being diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer at 24 years old, Matt received an experimental drug that led to a “miraculous” recovery.

Panel: Best Practices in Licensing, Building an Innovation/Licensing/Start-up Culture, and how best to engage Industry - Hear what it takes to kick-start a technology and build a business from a panel of technology commercialization experts and experienced bioscience business development professionals.

Startup / Shark Tank Pitch Competition – Fascinating companies will pitch their product or service, followed by questions from a panel of Ohio experts. Companies presenting include Genetesis, Invirsa, Patients’ & Consumers’ Pharma, ProclaRx, Triple Beam Technologies, Wellopp, and ZED Digital.

Visit BioOhio.com/ac to learn more and register today!