NovoCure Release: CNS Oncology Publishes Data Suggesting Survival Benefit Of Optune In Combination With Second Line Chemotherapies After Glioblastoma Recurrence

analysis of the EF-14 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Optune in
combination with temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed
glioblastoma (GBM) have been published in CNS Oncology. The
objective of the pre-specified post hoc analysis was to evaluate the
efficacy and safety of Optune when added to physician’s best choice
second-line treatment after first disease recurrence among patients
enrolled in the EF-14 trial.
“Taken in conjunction with the previously reported benefits with
TTFields for newly diagnosed GBM in the EF-14 interim analysis, these
results support the early initiation and continued use of Optune in
combination with standard systemic therapies for the treatment of GBM”
The analysis shows that the median overall survival of patients treated
with Optune in combination with physician’s best choice second line
chemotherapy increased by 28 percent compared to patients treated with
physician’s best choice second line chemotherapy alone from 9.2 months
to 11.8 months (HR= 0.70, p= 0.049). Bevacizumab, alone or in
combination with chemotherapy, was the most frequently used second-line
treatment. The analysis also shows that the median overall survival of
patients treated with Optune in combination with bevacizumab increased
by 31 percent compared to patients treated with bevacizumab alone from
9.0 months to 11.8 months (HR=0.61, p= 0.043).
“Taken in conjunction with the previously reported benefits with
TTFields for newly diagnosed GBM in the EF-14 interim analysis, these
results support the early initiation and continued use of Optune in
combination with standard systemic therapies for the treatment of GBM,”
said Santosh Kesari, a trial investigator and Chair of Translational
Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics at John Wayne Cancer Institute and
Director of Neuro-oncology at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at
Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “The
publication of these data adds to the growing body of evidence around
Optune’s efficacy and supports the incorporation of Optune as a
combination treatment for patients with glioblastoma.”
About Novocure
Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer
treatment centered on a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of
electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor
cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized product, Optune, is
approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure
has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain
metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian
cancer and mesothelioma.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research
center in Israel. For additional information about the company, please
visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
Approved Indications
Optune is intended as a treatment for adult patients (22 years of age or
older) with histologically-confirmed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the treatment of adult
patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial glioblastoma following
maximal debulking surgery and completion of radiation therapy together
with concomitant standard of care chemotherapy.
For the treatment of recurrent GBM, Optune is indicated following
histologically-or radiologically-confirmed recurrence in the
supratentorial region of the brain after receiving chemotherapy. The
device is intended to be used as a monotherapy, and is intended as an
alternative to standard medical therapy for GBM after surgical and
radiation options have been exhausted.
Important Safety Information
Contraindications: Do not use Optune if you have an active
implanted medical device, a skull defect (such as, missing bone with no
replacement), or bullet fragments. Use of Optune together with implanted
electronic devices has not been tested and may theoretically lead to
malfunctioning of the implanted device. Use of Optune together with
skull defects or bullet fragments has not been tested and may possibly
lead to tissue damage or render Optune ineffective.
Do not use Optune if you are known to be sensitive to conductive
hydrogels. In this case, skin contact with the gel used with Optune may
commonly cause increased redness and itching, and rarely may even lead
to severe allergic reactions such as shock and respiratory failure.
Warnings and Precautions: Use Optune only after receiving
training from qualified personnel, such as your doctor, a nurse, or
other medical personnel who have completed a training course given by
Novocure (the device manufacturer).
Do not use Optune if you are pregnant, you think you might be pregnant
or are trying to get pregnant. It is not known if Optune is safe or
effective in these populations.
The most common (=10%) adverse events involving Optune in combination
with temozolomide were low blood platelet count, nausea, constipation,
vomiting, fatigue, scalp irritation from device use, headache,
convulsions, and depression.
The most common (=10%) adverse events seen when using Optune alone were
scalp irritation from device use and headache.
The following adverse reactions were considered related to Optune when
using the device alone: scalp irritation from device use, headache,
malaise, muscle twitching, fall and skin ulcer.
All servicing procedures must be performed by qualified and trained
personnel.
Do not use any parts that do not come with the Optune Treatment Kit, or
that were not sent to you by the device manufacturer or given to you by
your doctor.
Do not wet the device or transducer arrays.
If you have an underlying serious skin condition on the scalp, discuss
with your doctor whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with
Optune treatment.
Please see http://www.optune.com/safety
to see the Optune Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information
regarding the device’s indications, contraindications, warnings, and
precautions.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this
press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of
future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated
scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential
products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory
approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects
for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not
historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking
statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other
words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial
results could differ materially from those reflected in these
forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic,
regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and
uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all
of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect.
Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking
statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any
forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.