Intersect ENT To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), a company seeking to improve the
quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions, today
announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter
on May 2, 2017. The company expects to issue the release at
approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, and management will host a conference call
at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.
To access the conference call via the internet, go to the "Investor
Relations" page of the company's web site at www.intersectENT.com.
To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-844-850-0548 and
ask to join the Intersect ENT call. International callers may access the
live call by dialing 1-412-317-5205. Participants may expedite telephone
access by pre-registering for the call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10104115.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed that same day after 8:00
p.m. ET at www.intersectENT.com
or via phone at 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international
callers. The reference number to enter the replay of the call is
10104115. The dial-in replay will be available for a week after the call
and via the internet for approximately one month.
About Intersect ENT®
Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming the landscape of care for
patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The company’s PROPEL®
family of dissolvable steroid releasing sinus implants are clinically
proven to improve outcomes for chronic sinusitis patients undergoing
sinus surgery. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its
portfolio of products based on the company’s unique localized steroid
releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to
less invasive and more cost effective care.
Intersect ENT: Delivering Innovation. Where It’s Needed.
For additional information on the company or the products including
risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com.
Intersect ENT® and PROPEL® are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT,
Inc.
XENT-F
Intersect ENT, Inc.
Jeri Hilleman, 650-641-2105
ir@intersectENT.com