Intersect ENT To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), a company seeking to improve the quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter on May 2, 2017. The company expects to issue the release at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, and management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

To access the conference call via the internet, go to the "Investor Relations" page of the company's web site at www.intersectENT.com. To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-844-850-0548 and ask to join the Intersect ENT call. International callers may access the live call by dialing 1-412-317-5205. Participants may expedite telephone access by pre-registering for the call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10104115.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed that same day after 8:00 p.m. ET at www.intersectENT.com or via phone at 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The reference number to enter the replay of the call is 10104115. The dial-in replay will be available for a week after the call and via the internet for approximately one month.

About Intersect ENT®

Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming the landscape of care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The company’s PROPEL® family of dissolvable steroid releasing sinus implants are clinically proven to improve outcomes for chronic sinusitis patients undergoing sinus surgery. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost effective care.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com.

