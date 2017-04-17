Synergy Pharma (SGYP) Appoints Gary G. Gemignani As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) today announced that Gary G.
Gemignani has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, effective April 17, 2017. Mr. Gemignani replaces
Senior Vice President, Finance, Bernard Denoyer, who will assist in the
transition process until his retirement on July 1, 2017.
Mr. Gemignani’s career in healthcare spans over three decades, including
senior management positions at several pharmaceutical and
biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive
Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Biodel, Inc., (now Albireo),
overseeing business and strategic planning, operations, and financing
activities of the Company. During his tenure, Mr. Gemignani successfully
led the reverse merger with Albireo and managed several corporate
restructurings to strengthen Albireo’s overall financial position. Prior
to this role, Mr. Gemignani served in senior and executive financial and
operational roles with multiple public and private companies including
Coronado Biosciences, Inc., Gentium S.p.A., Novartis Pharmaceutical
Corp. and Wyeth. Mr. Gemignani began his career with Arthur Andersen and
Company and holds a Bachelor’s of Science from St. Peter’s College.
“We are very fortunate to have Gary Gemignani stepping into the critical
leadership role of CFO as Synergy moves into our next chapter as a
commercial company.” said Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. “Gary brings extensive
expertise in financial and operational management, business development
and strategic planning to Synergy, and a proven track record of driving
significant shareholder value. We look forward to Gary’s contributions
as we continue to optimize the TRULANCE™ launch and efficiently
capitalize on this opportunity.”
“I am thrilled to join Synergy at such a transformative time in the
company’s history,” said Gary Gemignani. “I look forward to working with
Gary and his team of talented, dedicated employees to maximize the value
of its core, high value asset, TRULANCE, and leverage the solid
foundation it now has in place to drive further growth. This is a unique
opportunity to be a part of a company that is passionate, highly
energized and committed to accomplishing the extraordinary and making a
real difference in the lives of patients.”
Gary Gemignani’s appointment as EVP and CFO comes with the announcement
of the impending retirement of Bernard Denoyer, Senior Vice President,
Finance of Synergy Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Denoyer has been with Synergy
from its outset as a public company in July, 2008, and has made lasting
contributions to the company.
“Bernard has been an outstanding contributor to our success,” added Dr.
Jacob. “He helped build the strong financial foundation that has
supported our ongoing evolution from a successful research and
development company to a fully integrated commercial organization. We
appreciate his dedication to Synergy and are pleased he will continue to
serve the company during this time of transition.”
About Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Synergy is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The company
has pioneered discovery, research and development efforts on analogs of
uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI peptide, for
the treatment of GI diseases and disorders. Synergy’s proprietary GI
platform includes one commercial product TRULANCE™ (plecanatide) and a
second lead product candidate, dolcanatide. For more information, please
visit www.synergypharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release and any statements made for and during any
presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. under the safe harbor provisions of Section
21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. These statements may be
identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate,"
"planned," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," "expected," and "intend,"
among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual
events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the
development, launch, introduction and commercial potential of TRULANCE;
growth and opportunity, including peak sales and the potential demand
for TRULANCE, as well as its potential impact on applicable markets;
market size; substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going
concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent
protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party
payer reimbursement; dependence upon third parties; our financial
performance and results, including the risk that we are unable to manage
our operating expenses or cash use for operations, or are unable to
commercialize our products, within the guided ranges or otherwise as
expected; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or
approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any
pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the
development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products.
There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this
press release will be completed or successful or that any product will
receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be
commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set
forth in Synergy's most recent periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including Synergy’s Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2016. While the list of factors presented
here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to
be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.
Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the
realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Synergy does not
undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances except as required by law.