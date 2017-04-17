Medidata Solutions, Inc. To Acquire Mytrus To Take Next Step In Transforming The Clinical Trial Patient Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions and
data analytics for clinical research, today announced that the company
has agreed to acquire Mytrus, Incorporated, an e-clinical technology
company specializing in patient-centered electronic informed consent
(eConsent) and virtual trials.
Medidata will integrate Enroll™, Mytrus’ eConsent solution, into the Medidata
Clinical Cloud® as part of its ongoing commitment to
modernize clinical trials for patients, sites and sponsors. With
widespread support from international regulatory agencies, recent FDA
guidance documents, industry groups like Transcelerate and large central
IRBs, the clinical research and bio banking industries are rapidly
adopting eConsent as a preferred alternative to paper. The addition of
Enroll to Medidata’s industry-leading cloud platform will allow Medidata
to comprehensively address the industry’s conversion to this new
technology.
Specific benefits include:
-
Educating patients about the clinical trial experience through the use
of multimedia and interactive content to create a more efficient
consent process
-
Informing site investigators’ understanding of patient questions,
facilitating meaningful dialogue with the patient
-
Helping sponsors increase patient retention and compliance, enabling
better remote tracking of consent and improved document management and
version control
“The informed consent process is one of the most important parts of
running both ethical and effective research projects. It's also the
first step in giving patients a 21st Century experience, helping the
critical elements of patient enrollment and retention in projects
advancing healthcare," said Medidata’s president, Glen de Vries. “Adding
eConsent to the Medidata platform reinforces our commitment to improving
patient engagement by delivering better tools, more data and higher
quality insights for patients and researchers.”
“Patients are the cornerstone of clinical research and they have the
right to simple and convenient access to study information,” stated
Mytrus CEO, Anthony Costello. “Our goal at Mytrus has always been to
build technology that enables patients to be more connected to research.
Together with Medidata, we will be able to quickly advance this mission
and extend the reach of our products to more patients, on more studies,
in more countries.”
Mytrus’ Enroll will become part of Medidata
Patient Cloud®, a comprehensive and regulatory-compliant
mHealth solution built to accelerate patient-centric clinical research.
Patient Cloud’s current offerings include AppConnect,
SensorLink
and ePRO,
which enable sponsors to collect subjective patient data through
electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and patient-reported
outcomes (ePRO) and objective data directly from patients using a
variety of wearables and sensor technologies. The expanded Patient Cloud
offering will now provide patients with a simplified, multimedia consent
process, improving the patient experience from start to finish.
“eConsent is rapidly becoming a strategic capability within the clinical
trial landscape. It makes trial participation easier and more intuitive
for patients, and sets the foundation for more advanced analytics for
sponsors,” said Marisa Co, Vice President, Business Insights and
Analytics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. “Mytrus is a seamless fit
within the Medidata Clinical Cloud, particularly with Medidata's patient
engagement solution and mHealth offerings. We look forward to
integrating this new unified capability to bring a more efficient
consent process, reinforcing our continued efforts to improve the
patient experience.”
It is anticipated that Medidata’s acquisition of Mytrus, Incorporated
will be completed in April 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
About Mytrus
Founded in 2009, Mytrus
is a privately held e-clinical technology company specializing in
patient-centered electronic informed consent and data collection tools.
After receiving the first FDA approvals for remote electronic consent
and virtual data collection, Mytrus has gone on to develop new
technologies for patients including Enroll for eConsent, Engage for
virtual studies and Enroll ID for biosample consent tracking and
management. Mytrus also holds an exclusive patent for conducting virtual
clinical trials in the U.S.
About Medidata
Medidata
is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating
the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research.
Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics,
Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers
worldwide, including nearly 850 global pharmaceutical companies,
biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers,
and contract research organizations.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality
and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make
more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical
trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future
growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution
powering clinical trials for 17 of the world's top 25 global
pharmaceutical companies and is used by 16 of the top 20 medical device
developers—from study design and planning through execution, management
and reporting.
