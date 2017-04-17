Ivaoes Animal Health Launches New Anesthetic Product, Rapanofaltm(Propofol Emulsion Injection), The Only FDA-Approved Propofol Product Formulation Indicated For Use In Cats And Dogs

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivaoes Animal Health, LLC., a subsidiary of Tri-Source Pharma, LLC
announced today the launch of RapanofalTM (Propofol Emulsion
Injection)— the only product formulation approved for both dogs and cats.
Ivaoes Animal Health is a veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer whose
objective is to identify, develop, and distribute FDA-approved drugs for
use in animals, targeting the medically critical pharmaceuticals with
limited availability in the veterinary healthcare market.
“For many years, the veterinary industry has remained reliant on the
human market for specialty drugs such as Propofol," said Robert
DiCrisci, Chairman, CEO, Ivaoes Animal Health, a Tri-Source Pharma
Company. "With RapanofalTM (Propofol), we have
demonstrated our commitment to develop and commercialize high quality
products, providing our veterinary customers with what they need when
treating their animal patients. We are excited about our recent
developments and are looking forward to the expansion of our
pharmaceutical product line. In addition to this new product
development, we have commissioned our EVP and Chief Commercial Officer,
Richard Dinovitz, to head up all animal health sales and
commercialization efforts.”
RapanofalTM (Propofol) contains the only FDA-approved
propofol formulation on the market with both a feline and canine
indication. The drug offers veterinarians both a reliable supply and the
convenience of dosing both feline and canine patients.
Ivaoes Animal Health provides competitive pricing, flexibility and ample
product allocation to mitigate the recurring short supply events in the
industry.
About Ivaoes Animal Health
Ivaoes Animal Health provides specialty products and comprehensive
knowledgebase services to help support the rapidly growing companion
animal sector. Our objective is to identify, develop, and distribute
FDA-approved drugs for use in animals, targeting the medically critical
pharmaceuticals with limited availability in the veterinary healthcare
market. Our initiatives will optimize, secure and diversify an FDA
approved product portfolio of specialty medications for use in animals,
providing veterinarians with the safest and most secure product supply
in the industry. Additionally, we are committed to reducing the
veterinary co-dependency on the human pharmaceutical market. short
supply issues and product discontinuation(s). Founded in 2016, Ivaoes
LLC., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tri-Source Pharma LLC., a company
dedicated to resolving critical pharmaceutical needs in both the human
and animal health sectors. Our nationwide headquarter offices are
located in Miami, Florida. Visit us at Ivaoes.com.