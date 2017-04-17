Ivaoes Animal Health Launches New Anesthetic Product, Rapanofaltm(Propofol Emulsion Injection), The Only FDA-Approved Propofol Product Formulation Indicated For Use In Cats And Dogs

RapanofalTM (Propofol Emulsion Injection, 10mg/ml) is the first product of many to come in the Ivaoes Animal Health pipeline of companion animal specialty products, to be launched in the US veterinary healthcare market.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivaoes Animal Health, LLC., a subsidiary of Tri-Source Pharma, LLC announced today the launch of RapanofalTM (Propofol Emulsion Injection)— the only product formulation approved for both dogs and cats.

Ivaoes Animal Health is a veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer whose objective is to identify, develop, and distribute FDA-approved drugs for use in animals, targeting the medically critical pharmaceuticals with limited availability in the veterinary healthcare market.

“ For many years, the veterinary industry has remained reliant on the human market for specialty drugs such as Propofol," said Robert DiCrisci, Chairman, CEO, Ivaoes Animal Health, a Tri-Source Pharma Company. " With RapanofalTM (Propofol), we have demonstrated our commitment to develop and commercialize high quality products, providing our veterinary customers with what they need when treating their animal patients. We are excited about our recent developments and are looking forward to the expansion of our pharmaceutical product line. In addition to this new product development, we have commissioned our EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Richard Dinovitz, to head up all animal health sales and commercialization efforts.”

RapanofalTM (Propofol) contains the only FDA-approved propofol formulation on the market with both a feline and canine indication. The drug offers veterinarians both a reliable supply and the convenience of dosing both feline and canine patients.

Ivaoes Animal Health provides competitive pricing, flexibility and ample product allocation to mitigate the recurring short supply events in the industry.

About Ivaoes Animal Health

Ivaoes Animal Health provides specialty products and comprehensive knowledgebase services to help support the rapidly growing companion animal sector. Our objective is to identify, develop, and distribute FDA-approved drugs for use in animals, targeting the medically critical pharmaceuticals with limited availability in the veterinary healthcare market. Our initiatives will optimize, secure and diversify an FDA approved product portfolio of specialty medications for use in animals, providing veterinarians with the safest and most secure product supply in the industry. Additionally, we are committed to reducing the veterinary co-dependency on the human pharmaceutical market. short supply issues and product discontinuation(s). Founded in 2016, Ivaoes LLC., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tri-Source Pharma LLC., a company dedicated to resolving critical pharmaceutical needs in both the human and animal health sectors. Our nationwide headquarter offices are located in Miami, Florida. Visit us at Ivaoes.com.