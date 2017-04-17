AmpliPhi Bio (APHB) Announces Planned One-for-Ten Reverse Stock Split

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE MKT: APHB), a global leader in
the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using
bacteriophage technology, today announced that its board of directors
has approved a one-for-ten reverse split of its outstanding common stock
and a corresponding, proportional reduction in the number of its
authorized shares of common stock, each to become effective pursuant to
the filing of articles of amendment to AmpliPhi’s articles of
incorporation.
“We believe the increased market price of our common stock expected to
result following the implementation of the reverse stock split may
improve the marketability and liquidity of our common stock and
encourage interest and trading in our common stock,” said M. Scott
Salka, CEO of AmpliPhi.
AmpliPhi currently plans the reverse stock split and corresponding
reduction in authorized shares of common stock to become effective at
approximately 5:00 PM Eastern Time on April 24, 2017, and for the common
stock to begin trading on the NYSE MKT on a split-adjusted basis at the
open of trading on April 25, 2017. Upon the effectiveness of the reverse
stock split, each ten issued and outstanding shares of common stock will
be automatically combined into one share of common stock. The reverse
stock split will be effected on a record holder-by-record holder basis,
and cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional shares that would
otherwise result from the reverse stock split. Additional information
pertaining to the reverse stock split, if implemented, will be set forth
in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC). AmpliPhi may elect to abandon the reverse
stock split at any time before the articles of amendment to its articles
of incorporation are filed with the State of Washington.
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophages, or more simply “phages,” are the natural predators of
bacteria and are thought to be the most abundant life form on earth.
Over eons, phages have evolved an incredible diversity of specialist
strains that typically prey upon just one strain of bacteria, enabling
phage therapies to precisely target pathogenic bacteria while sparing
the beneficial microbiota. Phages can infect and kill bacteria, whether
they are antibiotic-resistant or not, and even when they have formed
protective biofilms.
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company pioneering
the development and commercialization of therapies for
antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology.
AmpliPhi’s product development programs target infections that are often
resistant to some or all existing antibiotic treatments. AmpliPhi has
reported final results from two Phase 1 clinical trials of AB-SA01, one
for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) in chronic
rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients and one to evaluate the safety of AB-SA01
when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults.
AmpliPhi is also developing bacteriophage therapeutics targeting
Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) and Clostridium difficile
(C. difficile) in collaboration with a number of leading research
organizations. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical
fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements include, without limitation, statements about the potential
use of bacteriophages to treat bacterial infections, including
infections that do not respond to antibiotics, the potential benefits of
phage therapy, AmpliPhi’s development of bacteriophage-based therapies,
and statements related to the anticipated timing and implementation of
the proposed reverse split of AmpliPhi’s outstanding common stock, as
well as the expected benefits of the reverse stock split. Among the
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
indicated in these forward-looking statements are risks and
uncertainties associated with: (i) the trading price of AmpliPhi’s
common stock, including the possibility that the trading price will not
increase in the same proportion as the reduction in the number of
outstanding shares of common stock following the proposed reverse stock
split; (ii) whether any increase in the trading price of AmpliPhi’s
common stock following the reverse stock split will be sufficient to
attract brokers and investors who do not trade in lower priced stocks;
(iii) whether the proposed reverse stock split will have the desired
effect of enhancing the liquidity of AmpliPhi’s common stock, which
liquidity may be negatively impacted given the reduced number of shares
outstanding after the reverse stock split and the increase in the number
of shareholders who own “odd lots” of fewer than 100 shares of common
stock (brokerage commission and other costs of transactions in odd lots
are generally higher than the costs of transactions of more than 100
shares of common stock); and (iv) AmpliPhi’s business and financial
condition and the other risks and uncertainties described in AmpliPhi’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as
filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking
statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement,
and AmpliPhi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date of this press release.