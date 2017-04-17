Innoviva Board Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Of Innoviva’s Qualified Directors On The WHITE Proxy Card

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (the “Company” or “Innoviva”) (NASDAQ: INVA) today
announced its Board of Directors has issued the following letter to
shareholders in connection with the upcoming Annual Meeting of
Stockholders to be held on April 20, 2017.
“We support Innoviva's Board and management team's continuing effort
to deliver significant shareholder value.”
April 17, 2017
Dear Fellow Innoviva Shareholder:
The Annual Stockholders Meeting of Innoviva, Inc. (“Innoviva” or the
“Company”) is just days away. We urge you to vote on the WHITE
proxy card in favor of your current Board of Directors (the “Board”). We
think the choice is clear.
YOUR QUALIFIED AND INDEPENDENT BOARD HAS A STRATEGY THAT IS PRODUCING
RESULTS
Innoviva has delivered a 32% compounded growth rate in royalties over
the last 10 reported quarters through an efficient, low-cost structure.
With strong and consistent growth in profits, we have been able to
deliver increasing returns to shareholders – including capital returns
of more than $210 million to investors since the first quarter of 2015.
YOUR BOARD IS RESPONSIVE TO SHAREHOLDER INPUT
Innoviva strives to engage with all Innoviva shareholders and we have
appreciated the shareholder support that we have received for our team
and strategy during the proxy fight, including the following from our
largest shareholder, GlaxoSmithKline plc (“GSK”):
“We support Innoviva's Board and management team's continuing effort
to deliver significant shareholder value.” – GSK, Schedule 13D/A filed
April 13, 2017
We also welcome feedback on how to continue to deliver value for the
benefit of our shareholders. As a result of our recent conversations
with shareholders, your Board has determined to undertake a fresh,
comprehensive review of all of our costs, including executive
compensation structures. Your independent Board looks forward to
continuing our active dialogue with all Innoviva shareholders.
SARISSA’S SHRILL ATTACKS AND FALSEHOODS
In sharp contrast to our approach to shareholder engagement are
Sarissa’s repeated falsehoods and distorted attacks. When Sarissa
launched its proxy fight without prior notice, it raised none of
these issues with the Company – and in fact lauded Innoviva’s management
in private conversations. But in its attempt to distract from its
self-serving agenda, Sarissa issues daily press releases with “fake
facts.”
Here are the real facts.
1. Active management:
-
The core of Sarissa’s attack is its claim that Innoviva is a
check-cashing royalty company. That’s what Sarissa relies upon to
justify its misguided attack on compensation and costs. This is
flatly false.
-
Our partnership with GSK requires us to actively participate in
managing and overseeing the development and commercialization of the
collaboration products. This is evidenced by the fact that our
management team had more than 70 in-person meetings/calls with GSK in
2016-2017.
“GSK has been a long-time partner of Innoviva and we continue to
value the collaborative and productive relationship” – GSK, Schedule
13D/A filed April 13, 2017
-
The fact that GSK has a “tiebreaking vote” on issues involving the
partnership is the thin reed on which Sarissa has to hang its argument.
-
As our longstanding shareholders know, our strong, collaborative
partnership with GSK has been the key to Innoviva’s growth and
opportunities for the future. Sarissa’s attempt to replace our
management team and strategy would jeopardize our profitable GSK
partnership at shareholder expense.
2. Cost and compensation structure:
-
Your Board and management team are committed to responsible cost
control.
-
We have maintained our cash costs year-over-year from 2015 to 2016 and
are pursuing cost reductions in the future through a fresh,
comprehensive review of all of our costs to be led by our Board, as
mentioned above.
-
To distract from the real facts and create a false narrative, Sarissa
uses highly misleading arguments to attack compensation, including
comparing Innoviva to Enzon. Enzon has zero employees and a $10
million market capitalization (less than 1% of the value of Innoviva).
Yet, Sarissa portrays Enzon as more complex because it collects
royalties from more drugs.
-
Annual incentive awards for management are based on achievement of
specific performance goals with a substantial portion of their
compensation tied to total shareholder return performance – aligning
management’s incentives with shareholder interests.
-
Say-on pay support from shareholders exceeded 90% in each of
the last three years.
3. Access to Innoviva directors:
-
Sarissa has had 6 conversations with our independent directors
since it launched its proxy fight.
-
Mr. Denner tries to argue that our independent directors were
inaccessible, when we have been in near constant dialogue – except for
when Mr. Denner was not available (10 days due to a cold and for 10
days during his trip to Europe). Sarissa’s assertion of our lack of
effort to meet with its candidates is not supported by the facts.
-
Sarissa insists on nominating directors who are not as qualified as
Innoviva’s directors – and each of Sarissa’s candidates recently
presided as a director of a company that was delisted. We still
are open to a successful resolution with Mr. Denner, but only if it is
in the best interest of Innoviva shareholders.
4. Governance:
-
Our Board is highly engaged and deeply involved in the business and
oversight of the Company – with 18 Board meetings in 2016.
-
Our Board is comprised of 4 current or former CEOs, 2 former CFOs, 6
directors with relevant industry experience, 5 directors with M&A
experience – and most of our directors have been added in the past 3
years.
-
In the process of adding new directors, our Nominating/Corporate
Governance Committee had many formal and informal meetings (including
with the full Board) which led to excellent results: the successful
addition of two qualified independent directors to our world-class
Board.
-
Contrast Innoviva’s directors with the slate Mr. Denner initially
nominated – his junior partner, his general counsel, a film executive
and a director who served with him on other boards. And there is
no diversity among Sarissa’s nominees – the only criterion for
being “Sarissa-worthy” seems to be having close ties to Mr. Denner.
Mr. Denner deserves a failing grade for his selection process for
board nominees.
5. Value destruction by the Sarissa team:
-
Mr. Denner and his team destroyed shareholder value at Enzon –
stripping it of assets and turning it into the check-cashing company
that he wants Innoviva to be.
-
After Mr. Denner took control of Enzon and implemented his strategy,
he delivered an 81% decrease in revenue and an 82.9% decrease
in value during his tenure.
-
Now, Sarissa blames products, the market and various other reasons for
the value destruction – every reason except for their own failed
strategy. Mr. Denner fails to apply his standard for accountability
to his own team’s failures.
6. Sarissa trying to take effective control of Innoviva:
-
Sarissa originally launched its proxy fight by nominating 4
directors for our 7-person Board.
-
More than a month after Sarissa’s original nomination, Sarissa dropped
its general counsel from the slate after officially launching its
proxy fight.
-
Sarissa is still demanding 3 of 7 seats of our Board, a change in
strategy and replacement of our CEO and Chairman. Additionally,
Sarissa has publicly requested the resignation of a fourth director.
-
Sarissa’s argument that it is not trying to oust management and take
effective control of the Board is, like most of Sarissa’s attacks,
simply not supported by the facts.
Now That You Have the Facts: Who Do You Want to Guide Your Company?
We urge you to protect the value of your Innoviva investment by voting
the WHITE proxy card today.
Sincerely,
The Board of Directors of Innoviva, Inc.
|
|
Your Vote Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares
You Own!
|
|
If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact:
|
|
INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED
|
(888) 750-5834 (TOLL-FREE from the U.S. and Canada)
|
or (412) 232-3651 (from other locations)
|
Banks and Brokers May Call Collect: (212) 750-5833
|
|
REMEMBER:
|
Please simply discard any Gold proxy card that you may receive from
Sarissa.
|
Returning a Gold proxy card – even if you “withhold” on Sarissa’s
nominees –
|
will not help your Company, as it will revoke any vote you
previously submitted
|
on Innoviva’s WHITE proxy card.
|
|
Please visit http://investor.inva.com/proxy.cfm for more
information.
|
About Innoviva
Innoviva is focused on bringing compelling new medicines to patients in
areas of unmet need by leveraging its significant expertise in the
development, commercialization and financial management of
bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by the respiratory
assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR®/BREO®
ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®, which were jointly developed by Innoviva
and GSK. Under the agreement with GSK, Innoviva is eligible to receive
associated royalty revenues from RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO®
ELLIPTA®. In addition, Innoviva retains a 15 percent economic interest
in future payments made by GSK for earlier-stage programs partnered with
Theravance BioPharma, Inc., including the closed triple combination
therapy for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). For more
information, please visit Innoviva's website at www.inva.com.
ANORO®, RELVAR®, BREO® and ELLIPTA® are trademarks of the
GlaxoSmithKline group of companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that
term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans,
objectives and future events, including expected cost savings. Innoviva
intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor
provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “goal”,
“intend”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “potential”, “target” and
similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks,
uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on the current
estimates and assumptions of the management of Innoviva as of the date
of this press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes
in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the
actual results of Innoviva to be materially different from those
reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by
such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to:
expected cost savings, lower than expected future royalty revenue from
respiratory products partnered with GSK, the commercialization of
RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA® in the jurisdictions in which
these products have been approved; the strategies, plans and objectives
of Innoviva (including Innoviva’s growth strategy and corporate
development initiatives beyond the existing respiratory portfolio); the
timing, manner, amount and planned growth of anticipated potential
capital returns to shareholders (including, without limitation,
statements regarding Innoviva’s expectations of future purchases under
its capital return programs and future cash dividends); the status and
timing of clinical studies, data analysis and communication of results;
the potential benefits and mechanisms of action of product candidates;
expectations for product candidates through development and
commercialization; the timing of regulatory approval of product
candidates; and projections of revenue, expenses and other financial
items. Other risks affecting Innoviva are described under the headings
“Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” contained in Innoviva’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is on
file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available
on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Additional factors may be described in those sections of Innoviva’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, to
be filed with the SEC in the second quarter of 2017. In addition to the
risks described above and in Innoviva’s other filings with the SEC,
other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Innoviva’s
results. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future
results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual
results may differ materially from such statements. Given these
uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is
provided only as of the date hereof, and Innoviva assumes no obligation
to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
In certain circumstances, results have been presented that are not
generally accepted accounting principles measures (“Non-GAAP”) and
should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Innoviva’s
reported results. Innoviva believes that the non-GAAP financial
information provided in this press release can assist investors in
understanding and assessing Innoviva’s on-going operations and prospects
for the future and provides an additional tool for investors to use in
comparing Innoviva’s financial results with other companies in
Innoviva’s industry or with similar operating profiles. Investors are
encouraged to review the reconciliation of Innoviva’s non-GAAP financial
measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Please see the reconciliation that follows for additional information
and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the
closest GAAP financial measures.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eight Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,536
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,834
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,297
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Amortization of capitalized fees paid to a related party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,823
|
*Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
187,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
133,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|