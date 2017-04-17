Innoviva Board Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Of Innoviva’s Qualified Directors On The WHITE Proxy Card

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (the “Company” or “Innoviva”) (NASDAQ: INVA) today announced its Board of Directors has issued the following letter to shareholders in connection with the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 20, 2017.

April 17, 2017

Dear Fellow Innoviva Shareholder:

The Annual Stockholders Meeting of Innoviva, Inc. (“Innoviva” or the “Company”) is just days away. We urge you to vote on the WHITE proxy card in favor of your current Board of Directors (the “Board”). We think the choice is clear.

YOUR QUALIFIED AND INDEPENDENT BOARD HAS A STRATEGY THAT IS PRODUCING RESULTS

Innoviva has delivered a 32% compounded growth rate in royalties over the last 10 reported quarters through an efficient, low-cost structure. With strong and consistent growth in profits, we have been able to deliver increasing returns to shareholders – including capital returns of more than $210 million to investors since the first quarter of 2015.

YOUR BOARD IS RESPONSIVE TO SHAREHOLDER INPUT

Innoviva strives to engage with all Innoviva shareholders and we have appreciated the shareholder support that we have received for our team and strategy during the proxy fight, including the following from our largest shareholder, GlaxoSmithKline plc (“GSK”):

“We support Innoviva's Board and management team's continuing effort to deliver significant shareholder value.” – GSK, Schedule 13D/A filed April 13, 2017

We also welcome feedback on how to continue to deliver value for the benefit of our shareholders. As a result of our recent conversations with shareholders, your Board has determined to undertake a fresh, comprehensive review of all of our costs, including executive compensation structures. Your independent Board looks forward to continuing our active dialogue with all Innoviva shareholders.

SARISSA’S SHRILL ATTACKS AND FALSEHOODS

In sharp contrast to our approach to shareholder engagement are Sarissa’s repeated falsehoods and distorted attacks. When Sarissa launched its proxy fight without prior notice, it raised none of these issues with the Company – and in fact lauded Innoviva’s management in private conversations. But in its attempt to distract from its self-serving agenda, Sarissa issues daily press releases with “fake facts.”

Here are the real facts.

1. Active management:

The core of Sarissa’s attack is its claim that Innoviva is a check-cashing royalty company. That’s what Sarissa relies upon to justify its misguided attack on compensation and costs . This is flatly false.

Our partnership with GSK requires us to actively participate in managing and overseeing the development and commercialization of the collaboration products. This is evidenced by the fact that our management team had more than 70 in-person meetings/calls with GSK in 2016-2017.

“GSK has been a long-time partner of Innoviva and we continue to value the collaborative and productive relationship” – GSK, Schedule 13D/A filed April 13, 2017

The fact that GSK has a “tiebreaking vote” on issues involving the partnership is the thin reed on which Sarissa has to hang its argument.

As our longstanding shareholders know, our strong, collaborative partnership with GSK has been the key to Innoviva’s growth and opportunities for the future. Sarissa’s attempt to replace our management team and strategy would jeopardize our profitable GSK partnership at shareholder expense.

2. Cost and compensation structure:

Your Board and management team are committed to responsible cost control.

We have maintained our cash costs year-over-year from 2015 to 2016 and are pursuing cost reductions in the future through a fresh, comprehensive review of all of our costs to be led by our Board, as mentioned above.

To distract from the real facts and create a false narrative, Sarissa uses highly misleading arguments to attack compensation, including comparing Innoviva to Enzon. Enzon has zero employees and a $10 million market capitalization (less than 1% of the value of Innoviva). Yet, Sarissa portrays Enzon as more complex because it collects royalties from more drugs.

Annual incentive awards for management are based on achievement of specific performance goals with a substantial portion of their compensation tied to total shareholder return performance – aligning management’s incentives with shareholder interests.

Say-on pay support from shareholders exceeded 90% in each of the last three years.

3. Access to Innoviva directors:

Sarissa has had 6 conversations with our independent directors since it launched its proxy fight.

with our independent directors since it launched its proxy fight. Mr. Denner tries to argue that our independent directors were inaccessible, when we have been in near constant dialogue – except for when Mr. Denner was not available (10 days due to a cold and for 10 days during his trip to Europe). Sarissa’s assertion of our lack of effort to meet with its candidates is not supported by the facts.

Sarissa insists on nominating directors who are not as qualified as Innoviva’s directors – and each of Sarissa’s candidates recently presided as a director of a company that was delisted. We still are open to a successful resolution with Mr. Denner, but only if it is in the best interest of Innoviva shareholders.

4. Governance:

Our Board is highly engaged and deeply involved in the business and oversight of the Company – with 18 Board meetings in 2016 .

. Our Board is comprised of 4 current or former CEOs, 2 former CFOs, 6 directors with relevant industry experience, 5 directors with M&A experience – and most of our directors have been added in the past 3 years.

In the process of adding new directors, our Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee had many formal and informal meetings (including with the full Board) which led to excellent results: the successful addition of two qualified independent directors to our world-class Board.

Contrast Innoviva’s directors with the slate Mr. Denner initially nominated – his junior partner, his general counsel, a film executive and a director who served with him on other boards. And there is no diversity among Sarissa’s nominees – the only criterion for being “Sarissa-worthy” seems to be having close ties to Mr. Denner. Mr. Denner deserves a failing grade for his selection process for board nominees.

5. Value destruction by the Sarissa team:

Mr. Denner and his team destroyed shareholder value at Enzon – stripping it of assets and turning it into the check-cashing company that he wants Innoviva to be.

After Mr. Denner took control of Enzon and implemented his strategy, he delivered an 81% decrease in revenue and an 82.9% decrease in value during his tenure.

in revenue and an 82.9% in value during his tenure. Now, Sarissa blames products, the market and various other reasons for the value destruction – every reason except for their own failed strategy. Mr. Denner fails to apply his standard for accountability to his own team’s failures.

6. Sarissa trying to take effective control of Innoviva:

Sarissa originally launched its proxy fight by nominating 4 directors for our 7-person Board.

More than a month after Sarissa’s original nomination, Sarissa dropped its general counsel from the slate after officially launching its proxy fight.

Sarissa is still demanding 3 of 7 seats of our Board, a change in strategy and replacement of our CEO and Chairman. Additionally, Sarissa has publicly requested the resignation of a fourth director.

Sarissa’s argument that it is not trying to oust management and take effective control of the Board is, like most of Sarissa’s attacks, simply not supported by the facts.

Now That You Have the Facts: Who Do You Want to Guide Your Company?

We urge you to protect the value of your Innoviva investment by voting the WHITE proxy card today.

Sincerely,

The Board of Directors of Innoviva, Inc.

