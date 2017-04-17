Amniox Medical Obtains Federal Supply Schedule Contract For NEOX And CLARIX Product Lines

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMNIOX Medical, Inc., a TissueTech, Inc. company, announced a new
Federal Supply Schedule contract for its NEOX and CLARIX product lines.
The agreement provides the Military Health System broad access to NEOX
Wound Allograft – indicated for use as a wound covering for dermal
ulcers and defects – and CLARIX Regenerative Matrix – indicated for use
as a surgical covering, wrap or barrier in orthopedic surgery and soft
tissue repair.
The Military Health System encompasses the U.S. Department of
Defense’s institutions providing health care to active
duty and retired U.S. Military personnel and their dependents. This
system provides healthcare coverage to 10.2 million lives. Amniox
Medical is partnering exclusively with Alliant Healthcare, a verified
Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). As an
SDVOSB, Alliant is a priority provider of medical products and services
to the Federal government with an extensive sales history with every VA
and DoD hospital worldwide. Alliant provides customer support for the
Amniox cryopreserved umbilical cord and amniotic tissue allografts to
the Military Health System.
NEOX and CLARIX are available under codes FSS #V797D-50441 and DAPA
#SP0200-05-H-0090.
“We are pleased to increase the availability of our unique technologies
for the nation’s Veterans and Active Duty Military patients and the
clinicians who deliver care to them,” said Tom Dugan, Chief Executive
Officer of Amniox Medical. “Acknowledgement of the clinical benefits
that our proprietary technology offers to patients continues to deepen
among providers and payers, now including broad accessibility this very
important patient population through this contract.”
Amniox Medical is the first provider of a human tissue allograft
composed of both umbilical cord and amniotic membrane. The biological
components of these tissues have demonstrated regenerative properties
that can provide healing benefits to patients with numerous medical
conditions. In utero, wound healing occurs rapidly and with minimal
scar, and this restorative ability is innate to placental tissues,
including umbilical cord and amniotic membrane. Heavy chain hyaluronic
acid/pentraxin-3 is the key protein complex present in these tissues to
orchestrate the healing process. Amniox utilizes its proprietary
CryoTek™ process, a cryopreservation technology, to preserve the
biological and structural integrity of the native tissue. Published
studies have demonstrated that the CryoTek process more effectively
preserves the structural and biological integrity of the tissue.
About Amniox Medical, Inc.
Founded in 2011 to serve the orthopedic and wound care markets, Amniox
Medical is dedicated to developing and marketing regenerative therapies
processed from umbilical cord and amniotic membrane utilizing its
proprietary CryoTek technology. This process has been proven to preserve
the innate biological and structural properties of the matrix, which can
then be transplanted to adult wound and surgical environments. Amniox
Medical procures its tissue through elective donation following healthy
live birth via Cesarean section. Thorough donor screening is performed
to ensure safety of its products. For additional information, please
visit http://www.amnioxmedical.com
About TissueTech, Inc.
TissueTech, Inc., the parent company of Amniox Medical, Inc. and
Bio-Tissue®, Inc., pioneered the development and clinical
application of regenerative, amniotic tissue-based products. Amniox
Medical develops and markets products for use in the musculoskeletal and
wound care markets; Bio-Tissue develops and markets products for the
ophthalmology and optometry markets. The National Institutes of Health
(NIH) have supported TissueTech’s research with more than 30 continuous
years of research grants. Since the company’s inception, clinicians have
performed more than 250,000 human implants of the company’s products and
published more than 300 peer-reviewed studies supporting its technology
platform. The Company’s first product, AmnioGraft®, is the
only tissue graft designated by the FDA as homologous for promoting
ophthalmic wound healing while suppressing scarring and inflammation.