Amniox Medical Obtains Federal Supply Schedule Contract For NEOX And CLARIX Product Lines

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMNIOX Medical, Inc., a TissueTech, Inc. company, announced a new Federal Supply Schedule contract for its NEOX and CLARIX product lines. The agreement provides the Military Health System broad access to NEOX Wound Allograft – indicated for use as a wound covering for dermal ulcers and defects – and CLARIX Regenerative Matrix – indicated for use as a surgical covering, wrap or barrier in orthopedic surgery and soft tissue repair.

The Military Health System encompasses the U.S. Department of Defense’s institutions providing health care to active duty and retired U.S. Military personnel and their dependents. This system provides healthcare coverage to 10.2 million lives. Amniox Medical is partnering exclusively with Alliant Healthcare, a verified Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). As an SDVOSB, Alliant is a priority provider of medical products and services to the Federal government with an extensive sales history with every VA and DoD hospital worldwide. Alliant provides customer support for the Amniox cryopreserved umbilical cord and amniotic tissue allografts to the Military Health System.

NEOX and CLARIX are available under codes FSS #V797D-50441 and DAPA #SP0200-05-H-0090.

“We are pleased to increase the availability of our unique technologies for the nation’s Veterans and Active Duty Military patients and the clinicians who deliver care to them,” said Tom Dugan, Chief Executive Officer of Amniox Medical. “Acknowledgement of the clinical benefits that our proprietary technology offers to patients continues to deepen among providers and payers, now including broad accessibility this very important patient population through this contract.”

Amniox Medical is the first provider of a human tissue allograft composed of both umbilical cord and amniotic membrane. The biological components of these tissues have demonstrated regenerative properties that can provide healing benefits to patients with numerous medical conditions. In utero, wound healing occurs rapidly and with minimal scar, and this restorative ability is innate to placental tissues, including umbilical cord and amniotic membrane. Heavy chain hyaluronic acid/pentraxin-3 is the key protein complex present in these tissues to orchestrate the healing process. Amniox utilizes its proprietary CryoTek™ process, a cryopreservation technology, to preserve the biological and structural integrity of the native tissue. Published studies have demonstrated that the CryoTek process more effectively preserves the structural and biological integrity of the tissue.

About Amniox Medical, Inc.

Founded in 2011 to serve the orthopedic and wound care markets, Amniox Medical is dedicated to developing and marketing regenerative therapies processed from umbilical cord and amniotic membrane utilizing its proprietary CryoTek technology. This process has been proven to preserve the innate biological and structural properties of the matrix, which can then be transplanted to adult wound and surgical environments. Amniox Medical procures its tissue through elective donation following healthy live birth via Cesarean section. Thorough donor screening is performed to ensure safety of its products. For additional information, please visit http://www.amnioxmedical.com

About TissueTech, Inc.

TissueTech, Inc., the parent company of Amniox Medical, Inc. and Bio-Tissue®, Inc., pioneered the development and clinical application of regenerative, amniotic tissue-based products. Amniox Medical develops and markets products for use in the musculoskeletal and wound care markets; Bio-Tissue develops and markets products for the ophthalmology and optometry markets. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) have supported TissueTech’s research with more than 30 continuous years of research grants. Since the company’s inception, clinicians have performed more than 250,000 human implants of the company’s products and published more than 300 peer-reviewed studies supporting its technology platform. The Company’s first product, AmnioGraft®, is the only tissue graft designated by the FDA as homologous for promoting ophthalmic wound healing while suppressing scarring and inflammation.