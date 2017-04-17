Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) And Nordic Bioscience A/S Announce Collaboration For Fibrosis Biomarker Technology

NEW YORK & HERLEV, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Nordic
Bioscience, a Danish company specializing in biomarker technologies,
today announced a collaboration agreement to develop biomarker
technology to potentially aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of
fibrotic diseases including Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Nordic
Bioscience has over 25 years’ experience in biomarker development and
clinical trials with extensive expertise in rheumatology and fibrosis. A
biomarker is a molecule that may be used to diagnose a disease, or
predict disease progression and indicate response to therapy.
“Addressing the significant need for better diagnostic and monitoring
tools in fibrotic diseases is a key element of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
fibrosis strategy to help patients suffering from these debilitating
conditions,” said Mike Burgess, head of Cardiovascular, Fibrosis and
Immunoscience Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We continue to invest
in innovative approaches to develop more precise methods to diagnose
disease and monitor progression and we are pleased to partner with
Nordic Bioscience and leverage their vast experience in biomarker
development.”
“There is a big unmet need in medical and drug development for simple
non-invasive diagnostic, early proof of efficacy of intervention and
prognostic biomarkers in the NASH field. Nordic Bioscience is very proud
to enter into this collaboration which will benefit the fibrosis field
by advancing the research in fibrosis biomarkers for the benefit of
patients,” said Morten Karsdal, CEO of Nordic Bioscience.
Nordic Bioscience is a leader in the measurement, development and
validation of assays for collagens, elastins and laminins as biomarkers
of extracellular matrix (ECM) activity. The company invented C-terminal
telopeptide (CTX), a biomarker that non-invasively identifies
osteoporosis patients with a high rate of bone loss and can be used to
assess response to osteoporosis therapy.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic
Bioscience will collaborate in the development of translational
biomarkers and diagnostics for the evaluation of NASH in pre-clinical
models of fibrotic diseases and in clinical settings.
About Fibrosis and NASH
Fibrotic diseases are characterized by chronic inflammation that leads
to excess collagen deposition and scar formation in an organ or tissue.
This scarring response compromises function and ultimately leads to
organ failure. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) may progress to
cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) and liver failure,
and is expected to be the leading cause of liver transplant by 2030. The
severity of liver fibrosis (scar tissue in the liver) is measured on a
scale of F0 (normal) to F4 (cirrhosis) in a liver biopsy specimen.
Approximately 20 million patients in the U.S. have NASH, and there are
currently no approved pharmacological treatments.
About Fibrosis at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to the discovery and development of
medicines for the treatment of fibrosis, the buildup of scar tissue that
impacts organ function. We are advancing a robust pipeline of
investigational compounds to address areas of high unmet need in
fibrosis, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a condition
with no approved treatment options that may lead to liver fibrosis
and/or cirrhosis; and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive
lung disease with a high mortality rate. We are researching multiple
mechanisms and approaches to make the biggest impact on patients.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
About Nordic Bioscience
Nordic Bioscience is a Danish Biotech company dedicated to preclinical
and clinical drug development, specializing in precision medicine using
unique biomarker technologies. The company has more than 25 years’
experience in biomarker development and clinical trials and has acquired
extensive expertise in rheumatology and fibrosis. Combining experience
in preclinical and clinical research enables Nordic Bioscience to help
provide a faster and smarter detection of signals of the potential
clinical viability of drug candidates. For more information about Nordic
Bioscience, visit us at http://www.nordicbioscience.com/
