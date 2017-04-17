|
The Medicines Company (MDCO) To Present Data At ECCMID 2017 On Infectious Disease Portfolio Including Investigational Antibiotic Meropenem-Vaborbactam
4/17/2017 9:03:22 AM
PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) today announced that data from its portfolio of antimicrobial products and late-stage product candidates will be featured in presentations at the 27th Annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2017) to be held April 22-25, 2017, in Vienna, Austria.
The Company will present data on its investigational antibiotic, meropenem-vaborbactam, from the pivotal TANGO 1 trial that compared it to piperacillin-tazobactam in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). Additional data on meropenem-vaborbactam’s in vitro activity against clinical isolates of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), and in experimental treatment models will also be presented as will data from studies of Orbactiv® (oritavancin) and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection.
