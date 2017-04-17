Transgenomic, Inc. (TBIO) Closes Bridge Financing

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transgenomic, Inc. (OTCQB:TBIO) today reported that it has received
$1.15 million in proceeds from a note bridge financing. The financing is
intended to help facilitate the completion of Transgenomic’s merger with
Precipio Diagnostics, LLC, which is expected to close during the second
quarter of 2017. As part of the financing, Transgenomic agreed to loan
50% of the net proceeds from the sale of the bridge notes to Precipio
upon substantially the same terms and conditions as the bridge notes.
Transgenomic may receive additional investments of up to $100,000 in
connection with the financing. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as placement
agent for the note bridge financing.
About Transgenomic
Transgenomic,
Inc. is a global biotechnology company advancing personalized
medicine in oncology and inherited diseases through advanced diagnostic
technologies, such as its revolutionary ICE COLD-PCR, which enables use
of liquid biopsies for mutation detection. The company also provides
specialized clinical and research services to biopharmaceutical
companies developing targeted therapies. Transgenomic’s diagnostic
technologies are designed to improve medical diagnoses and patient
outcomes.
