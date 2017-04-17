Transgenomic, Inc. (TBIO) Closes Bridge Financing

Proceeds Intended to Facilitate Completion of Merger with Precipio Diagnostics During Second Quarter of 2017

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transgenomic, Inc. (OTCQB:TBIO) today reported that it has received $1.15 million in proceeds from a note bridge financing. The financing is intended to help facilitate the completion of Transgenomic’s merger with Precipio Diagnostics, LLC, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2017. As part of the financing, Transgenomic agreed to loan 50% of the net proceeds from the sale of the bridge notes to Precipio upon substantially the same terms and conditions as the bridge notes. Transgenomic may receive additional investments of up to $100,000 in connection with the financing. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as placement agent for the note bridge financing.

About Transgenomic

Transgenomic, Inc. is a global biotechnology company advancing personalized medicine in oncology and inherited diseases through advanced diagnostic technologies, such as its revolutionary ICE COLD-PCR, which enables use of liquid biopsies for mutation detection. The company also provides specialized clinical and research services to biopharmaceutical companies developing targeted therapies. Transgenomic’s diagnostic technologies are designed to improve medical diagnoses and patient outcomes.

