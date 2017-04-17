SurModics (SRDX) Appoints Lisa Wipperman Heine To Its Board Of Directors

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and
in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today
announced the addition of Lisa Wipperman Heine to the Company’s Board of
Directors, effective on April 12, 2017.
Ms. Wipperman Heine has spent over 25 years in leadership positions in
the medical device industry. She is currently the Chief Operating
Officer at Mitralign, an innovator in transcatheter tricuspid and mitral
valve therapies. Prior to joining Mitralign, Wipperman Heine was the
Founder and Principal at deArca Strategic Solutions, LLC, a consulting
firm focused on helping medtech companies assess, develop and execute
strategies related to market opportunities and technology adoption. She
has also served in multiple leadership roles at Covidien, Inc.,
including Global Vice President of Medical Affairs for Vascular
Therapies. During her tenure at Covidien, Wipperman Heine helped drive
the strategy in support of a $1.7B business and was also responsible for
leading the strategy and operations of Clinical Affairs, Healthcare
Economics, Policy and Reimbursement and Medical Education functions.
Wipperman Heine received her M.S. degree from the University of Manitoba
and her B.A. degree from St. Olaf College.
“We are pleased that Lisa Wipperman Heine will be joining our board,”
said Gary Maharaj, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Lisa brings a
broad range of experience in strategic roles and in developing devices
for vascular repair, and we look forward to her contributions as we
continue to work toward achieving our goal of improving the lives of
patients. She joins Surmodics at an exciting time as we are preparing to
deliver on many milestones including advancing our pipeline products in
clinical trials.”
“I am honored to join a company that is focused on creating life
changing products for patients,” said Lisa Wipperman Heine. “Surmodics
continues to differentiate itself as a leader in the medical device
sector with an evolving business model, and I look forward to providing
additional insight as the company continues to grow and build out its
business.”
About Surmodics, Inc.
Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for
intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical
components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests and microarrays.
Following two recent acquisitions of Creagh Medical and NorMedix, the
Company is executing a key growth strategy for its medical device
business by expanding to offer total intravascular product solutions to
its medical device customers. The combination of proprietary surface
technologies, along with enhanced device design, development and
manufacturing capabilities, enables Surmodics to significantly increase
the value it offers with highly differentiated intravascular solutions
designed and engineered to meet the most demanding requirements. With
this focus on offering total solutions, Surmodics’ mission remains to
improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is
headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information about the
company, visit www.surmodics.com.
