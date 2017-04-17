Enzo Biochem (ENZ)'s Clinical Laboratory Named An In-Network Provider To The Fourth Largest National Insurer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) announced today that its Enzo Clinical
Laboratory subsidiary, a full-service clinical laboratory with a
specialty in women’s health, today reached an agreement with the
nation's fourth largest health insurer to become an in-network provider
serving all states with its advanced laboratory testing services. Enzo
Clinical Labs began offering in-network services to their universe of 15
million of the insured participants on April 15, 2017.
“We are pleased to be contracted with an additional national in-network
health provider group and have already begun performing services,” said
Barry Weiner, Enzo President. “Enzo Clinical Labs is focused on
providing the highest standards of quality and care for medical
professionals and their patients, especially in today’s fast growing
realm of molecular diagnostics where we employ the most advanced
procedures and technology. We plan to expand our in-network provider
network as our business grows nationwide.
“The integrated strength of our two subsidiaries, Enzo Life Sciences and
Enzo Clinical Labs, has placed Enzo as a leading provider of cost
efficient and medically relevant assays and reagents, and the platforms
upon which they are utilized. These applications allow for state of the
art molecular diagnostics for detecting a spectrum of diseases and
providing vital clinical information that could impact their treatments.
“Our strategy is driving Enzo to become a national reference laboratory
and technology developer with a vast array of highly reliable products
and services. Our advanced diagnostic capabilities will now be available
to many of the insurer’s plan members throughout the U.S.”
A full list of Enzo in-network insurance partners can be found at www.enzoclinicallabs.com.
About Enzo
Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the
convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual
property through the development of unique diagnostic platform
technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A
global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop
and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing
and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future.
Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and
deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a
number of key enabling technologies.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news
release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such
statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current
expectations of the Company and its management, including those related
to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent
on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including,
inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs
of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations,
litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the
Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016. Investors
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and
uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company
disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a
result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.