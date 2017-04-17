Cidara (CDTX) To Present Data On Novel Antifungal CD101 And Cloudbreak Antibacterial Immunotherapy At ECCMID And SID Annual Meetings

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDTX), a biotechnology company
developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today
announced that data from nonclinical studies of its novel echinocandin
antifungal CD101 and its CloudbreakTM antibacterial
immunotherapy CD201 will be presented at the 27th European
Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in
Vienna, Austria from April 22-25 and at the 2017 Society for
Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon from
April 26-29.
“These presentations highlight the potential of our CD101 and Cloudbreak
platforms to address the unmet need for new therapeutic approaches to
treat and prevent fungal and bacterial infections -- particularly those
that are resistant to existing anti-infectives,” said Jeffrey Stein,
Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “These research
findings reinforce our commitment to investigate the full clinical
utility of our novel anti-infective product candidates across a range of
formulations and indications.”
A total of five presentations, comprising one oral presentation and four
posters, will highlight data evaluating the potential of Cidara’s lead
drug candidates, CD101 and CD201, to treat and prevent serious
infections. The ECCMID presentations include data on CD101 in Candida
auris, an emerging virulent fungal infection, as well the compound’s
potential for use as a subcutaneous formulation for prophylactic
treatment in candidiasis and aspergillosis. Data from studies related to
the antibacterial activity of CD201 in Gram-negative bacterial
infections will also be presented at ECCMID. Finally, the SID
presentation will include data on the efficacy of CD101 as a potential
treatment for dermatophytosis and onychomycosis, fungal infections of
the skin and nails.
Details of the Cidara ECCMID and SID 2017 presentations are as follows:
|
ECCMID 2017 Presentations
|
|
Oral Presentation:
|
|
Title: In-vitro characterization of antibacterial activity,
cidality and spontaneous resistance potential of CD201,
a
novel lipopolysaccharide-binding antibacterial immunotherapy; J.
Locke, et. al. (Abstract 6210)
|
|
Date and time: Monday, April 24 from 10:24 a.m. – 10:34
a.m. Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)
|
|
Location: Reed Messe Wien, Hall K
|
|
Presentation number: OS0566
|
|
Session: New drugs against Gram-negatives: from discovery
to late-stage development
|
|
Poster Presentations:
|
|
Title: Susceptibility of recent Candida auris isolates to
the novel echinocandin CD101 and comparator
antifungal
agents; M.A. Ghannoum, et. al. (Abstract 9037)
|
|
Date and Time: Saturday, April 22 from 8:45 a.m. – 3:30
p.m. CEDT
|
|
Location: Reed Messe Wien, ePoster Viewing Area
|
|
Presentation number: EV0128
|
|
Session: Fungal infection & disease
|
|
Title: Antibacterial activity of CD201, a novel
lipopolysaccharide-binding antibacterial immunotherapy,
against
recent Gram-negative clinical isolates, including
colistin-resistant strains; J. Locke, et. al. (Abstract 7345)
|
|
Date and time: Saturday, April 22 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30
p.m. CEDT
|
|
Location: Reed Messe Wien, Paper Poster Area
|
|
Presentation number: P0475
|
|
Session: New antibody and immunomodulatory approaches
|
|
Title: Prophylactic, single-dose, subcutaneous (SC)
administration of CD101 shows robust efficacy
in neutropenic
mouse models of candidiasis and aspergillosis; V. Ong, et. al.
(Abstract 3008)
|
|
Date and time: Monday, April 24 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
with ePoster Discussion from 2:06 p.m. – 2:11 p.m. CEDT
|
|
Location: Reed Messe Wien, ePoster Arena 5
|
|
Presentation number: EP0703
|
|
Session: Candida infections: from changing epidemiology to
changing treatment
|
All ECCMID abstracts are available on the conference website at www.eccmidlive.org.
|
SID 2017 Poster Presentation
|
|
Title: Efficacy of CD101, a novel echinocandin, in the
treatment of dermatophytosis
using a guinea pig (GP) model;
C.L. Hager, et. al.
|
|
Date and time: Friday, April 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Pacific Daylight Time
|
|
Location: Oregon Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A Foyer
|
|
Abstract number: 689
|
|
Session: Selected ePoster Discussion II – Pharmacology and
drug development
|
Copies of these presentations and posters will be available on the
Cidara website following the meetings: http://www.Cidara.com/
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing
new anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of
care and save or improve patients’ lives. The company is currently
advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, CD101 IV, through Phase 2
and developing CD201, its bispecific antibiotic immunotherapy, for the
treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections.
CD101 IV has enhanced potency and is the only once-weekly therapy
intended for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive
fungal infections. CD201 is the first drug candidate selected from
Cidara’s novel Cloudbreak™ platform, the first immunotherapy discovery
platform designed specifically to create compounds that direct a
patient’s immune cells to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or
viral pathogens. Cidara recently received a grant for up to $6.9 million
from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Accelerator) to
advance the development of CD201. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego,
California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are
not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding the effectiveness, safety, and other attributes
of CD101 and CD201 and other potential product candidates, including the
potential for these compounds to successfully treat fungal or bacterial
infections, including those caused by resistant pathogens, and
potentially transform the way infectious diseases are treated, and the
potential for the Cloudbreak platform to result in future drug
candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the
forward-looking statements include: the success and timing of Cidara’s
preclinical studies and clinical trials; regulatory developments in the
United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara’s plans to
develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara’s ability to
obtain additional financing; Cidara’s ability to obtain and maintain
intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the
loss of key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks
and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara’s Form 10-K most
recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press
release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara
undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events
that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were
made.