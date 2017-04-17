Cidara (CDTX) To Present Data On Novel Antifungal CD101 And Cloudbreak Antibacterial Immunotherapy At ECCMID And SID Annual Meetings

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that data from nonclinical studies of its novel echinocandin antifungal CD101 and its CloudbreakTM antibacterial immunotherapy CD201 will be presented at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Vienna, Austria from April 22-25 and at the 2017 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon from April 26-29.

“These presentations highlight the potential of our CD101 and Cloudbreak platforms to address the unmet need for new therapeutic approaches to treat and prevent fungal and bacterial infections -- particularly those that are resistant to existing anti-infectives,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “These research findings reinforce our commitment to investigate the full clinical utility of our novel anti-infective product candidates across a range of formulations and indications.”

A total of five presentations, comprising one oral presentation and four posters, will highlight data evaluating the potential of Cidara’s lead drug candidates, CD101 and CD201, to treat and prevent serious infections. The ECCMID presentations include data on CD101 in Candida auris, an emerging virulent fungal infection, as well the compound’s potential for use as a subcutaneous formulation for prophylactic treatment in candidiasis and aspergillosis. Data from studies related to the antibacterial activity of CD201 in Gram-negative bacterial infections will also be presented at ECCMID. Finally, the SID presentation will include data on the efficacy of CD101 as a potential treatment for dermatophytosis and onychomycosis, fungal infections of the skin and nails.

Details of the Cidara ECCMID and SID 2017 presentations are as follows:

ECCMID 2017 Presentations Oral Presentation: Title: In-vitro characterization of antibacterial activity, cidality and spontaneous resistance potential of CD201,

a novel lipopolysaccharide-binding antibacterial immunotherapy; J. Locke, et. al. (Abstract 6210) Date and time: Monday, April 24 from 10:24 a.m. – 10:34 a.m. Central European Daylight Time (CEDT) Location: Reed Messe Wien, Hall K Presentation number: OS0566 Session: New drugs against Gram-negatives: from discovery to late-stage development

Poster Presentations: Title: Susceptibility of recent Candida auris isolates to the novel echinocandin CD101 and comparator

antifungal agents; M.A. Ghannoum, et. al. (Abstract 9037) Date and Time: Saturday, April 22 from 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CEDT Location: Reed Messe Wien, ePoster Viewing Area Presentation number: EV0128 Session: Fungal infection & disease

Title: Antibacterial activity of CD201, a novel lipopolysaccharide-binding antibacterial immunotherapy,

against recent Gram-negative clinical isolates, including colistin-resistant strains; J. Locke, et. al. (Abstract 7345) Date and time: Saturday, April 22 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEDT Location: Reed Messe Wien, Paper Poster Area Presentation number: P0475 Session: New antibody and immunomodulatory approaches

Title: Prophylactic, single-dose, subcutaneous (SC) administration of CD101 shows robust efficacy

in neutropenic mouse models of candidiasis and aspergillosis; V. Ong, et. al. (Abstract 3008) Date and time: Monday, April 24 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. with ePoster Discussion from 2:06 p.m. – 2:11 p.m. CEDT Location: Reed Messe Wien, ePoster Arena 5 Presentation number: EP0703 Session: Candida infections: from changing epidemiology to changing treatment

SID 2017 Poster Presentation Title: Efficacy of CD101, a novel echinocandin, in the treatment of dermatophytosis

using a guinea pig (GP) model; C.L. Hager, et. al. Date and time: Friday, April 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time Location: Oregon Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A Foyer Abstract number: 689 Session: Selected ePoster Discussion II – Pharmacology and drug development

