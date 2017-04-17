LegoChem Biosciences Receives U.S. Patent For Its Own Proprietary ADC Platform Technology ConjuAll

DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegoChem Biosciences (“LCB”) (KOSDAQ:141080), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research & development of ADCs, based in Daejeon South Korea, announced today that the Company was awarded U.S. Patent No. 14517616, entitled “ANTIBODY-ACTIVE AGENT CONJUGATES AND METHODS OF USE.”

“ANTIBODY-ACTIVE AGENT CONJUGATES AND METHODS OF USE.”

The patent illustrates the company’s ConjuAllTM technology, LegoChem’s proprietary ADC platform which enables the design of homogeneous plasma stable ADCs with the potential for improved payload delivery to cancer cells. This patent provides LCB comprehensive coverage in the United States for its ADC platform technology.

Dr. Yeong Soo Oh, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of LCB said, “This patent further strengthens LCB’s competitive advantage in the field of research and development of next generation ADCs. The use of our technology will address significant unmet needs of current ADC technologies.”

LCB has been successfully developing global partnerships through the potential of its proprietary ADC platform technology. In 2015, LCB out-licensed an anti-Her2-ADC molecule to Fosun Pharma and in January 2017, signed a research licensing deal with Takeda, to evaluate next-generation ADC candidates.

About LegoChem Biosciences

LegoChem Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry™ & ADC platform technology ConjuAll™. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of ADC (Antibody-Drug-Conjugates), antibiotics, anticoagulants and anticancer therapeutics based on its proprietary platform technologies.

About ConjuAllTM

ConjuAllTM is a next-generation ADC platform technology utilizing novel linker chemistry combined with site-specific enzymatic conjugation. Our platform provides solutions for site-specific conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release which are three major unmet needs in ADC development.