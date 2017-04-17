LegoChem Biosciences Receives U.S. Patent For Its Own Proprietary ADC Platform Technology ConjuAll

DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegoChem
Biosciences (“LCB”) (KOSDAQ:141080), a biopharmaceutical company
focusing on the research & development of ADCs, based in Daejeon South
Korea, announced today that the Company was awarded U.S. Patent No.
14517616, entitled “ANTIBODY-ACTIVE AGENT CONJUGATES AND METHODS OF USE.”
The patent illustrates the company’s ConjuAllTM
technology, LegoChem’s proprietary ADC platform which enables the
design of homogeneous plasma stable ADCs with the potential for improved
payload delivery to cancer cells. This patent provides LCB comprehensive
coverage in the United States for its ADC platform technology.
Dr. Yeong Soo Oh, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of
LCB said, “This patent further strengthens LCB’s competitive advantage
in the field of research and development of next generation ADCs. The
use of our technology will address significant unmet needs of current
ADC technologies.”
LCB
has been successfully developing global partnerships through the
potential of its proprietary ADC platform technology. In 2015, LCB
out-licensed an anti-Her2-ADC molecule to Fosun Pharma and in January
2017, signed a research licensing deal with Takeda, to evaluate
next-generation ADC candidates.
About LegoChem
Biosciences
LegoChem Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the
development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its
proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry™ & ADC
platform technology ConjuAll™. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has
focused on the research and development of ADC
(Antibody-Drug-Conjugates), antibiotics, anticoagulants and anticancer
therapeutics based on its proprietary platform technologies.
About ConjuAllTM
ConjuAllTM is a next-generation ADC platform technology
utilizing novel linker chemistry combined with site-specific enzymatic
conjugation. Our platform provides solutions for site-specific
conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release which are
three major unmet needs in ADC development.