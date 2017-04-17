Nabriva Announces The Proposed Redomicile Of Its Holding Company From Austria To Ireland, By Means Of An Exchange Offer

VIENNA, Austria, April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) (“Nabriva AG”) announced that its supervisory board and management board approved the relocation of the holding company of Nabriva AG and its subsidiaries (“Nabriva Group”) from Austria to Ireland (the “Redomiciliation Transaction”). The Redomiciliation Transaction will be effected by the exchange of American depositary shares (“Nabriva AG ADSs”) and shares (the “Exchange Offer”) of Nabriva AG for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics Plc (“Nabriva Ireland”), a newly-formed Irish public limited company, with Nabriva Ireland becoming the publicly-traded parent entity of Nabriva AG. Once the Exchange Offer is completed, the current Austrian publicly-traded parent company, will become a subsidiary of the newly-formed Irish company, and it is expected that Nabriva Ireland will then become the publicly-traded parent company of the Nabriva Group and its subsidiaries with its tax residency in Ireland.



“The Supervisory Board and I believe that it is in our shareholders’ best interests to change our company domicile to Ireland. This will allow us better access to capital which is more in line with other emerging-stage bio-pharmaceutical companies and will allow Nabriva to operate more flexibly and efficiently,” said Dr. Colin Broom, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva. “We will continue to focus on the development of lefamulin, our novel pleuromutilin antibiotic, which we are developing as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Our research and discovery efforts will continue to be located in Austria and clinical development and plans for future commercialization will be managed from Ireland, the United States and Austria.”

As a result of the Exchange Offer, it is expected that each holder of Nabriva AG ADSs who tenders into the Exchange Offer will receive one ordinary share of Nabriva Ireland (a “Nabriva Ireland Share”) for each Nabriva AG ADS held immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Exchange Offer, and each holder of Nabriva AG Common Shares who tenders into the Exchange Offer will receive ten Nabriva Ireland Shares in exchange for each Nabriva AG Common Share held immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Exchange Offer. Nabriva Ireland will continue to be subject to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reporting requirements, and it is expected that the Nabriva Ireland Shares will be listed solely on NASDAQ under the symbol “NBRV,” Nabriva AG’s current trading symbol.

Full details of the Redomiciliation Transaction, including the Exchange Offer and associated benefits and risks, are contained in an offer to exchange/prospectus that was filed with the SEC on April 14, 2017. Completion of the Exchange Offer will be subject to various conditions described in the offer to exchange/prospectus.

Nabriva is being advised by DLA Piper on U.S. and Austrian law, and by A&L Goodbody on Irish law.

ABOUT NABRIVA AG

Nabriva AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva AG’s medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate. Nabriva AG’s lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. Nabriva AG believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Lefamulin is currently being evaluated in two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe CABP. Nabriva AG believes that lefamulin is well positioned for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of moderate to severe CABP due to its novel mechanism of action, targeted spectrum of activity, resistance profile, achievement of substantial drug concentration in lung tissue and fluid, oral and IV formulations and a favorable tolerability profile.

Nabriva AG owns exclusive, worldwide rights to lefamulin, which is protected by composition of matter patents issued in the United States, Europe and Japan.

