Repros Therapeutics (RPRX) Announces The Issuance Of New U.S. Patent Relating To Treatment Using Off Drug Intervals For Certain Uterine Conditions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repros Therapeutics Inc.® (Nasdaq:RPRX) today announced the issuance of a new patent, U.S. Patent number 9,616,074 (the ‘074 patent), that bolsters the Company’s intellectual property relating to Proellex® (telapristone acetate). The ‘074 patent, which expires in 2027, relates to the use of Selective Progesterone Receptor Modulators (SPRM), in particular Telapristone Acetate (Proellex®) or Ulipristal Acetate, with an Off Drug Interval (ODI) for the treatment of estrogen-dependent hyperproliferative uterine conditions, such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Under the terms of the patent, ODI is defined as daily administration of the SPRM for a period of time, followed by an ODI sufficient for the patient to menstruate and then by another period of administration of the SPRM.



About Repros Therapeutics Inc.®

Repros Therapeutics focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for major unmet medical needs that treat male and female reproductive disorders.

