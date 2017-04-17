Varex Imaging (VREX) Schedules Second Quarter FY17 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 following the close of regular trading on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The earnings news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 3:00 pm MT.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website at investors.vareximaging.com, then scrolling down to the Events & Presentations section and clicking on the link for this quarterly earnings call. Investors can also access this teleconference by dialing 1-877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or by dialing 1-412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. A replay of this quarterly teleconference will be available from May 4th through May 18th and can be accessed at the company's website or by calling 1-877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations - Passcode: 13660264.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Varex's components are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, global OEM manufacturers of X-ray imaging system use the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software as components in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Varex employs approximately 1,400 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit www.vareximaging.com.



For Information Contact:

Howard Goldman

Director of Investor & Public Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

