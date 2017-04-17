InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (HAPN.OB) Announces Date Of 2017 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INFU) ("InfuSystem" or the "Company"), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, announced that it will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2017 Annual Meeting") on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Company's offices at 11130 Strang Line Rd., Lenexa, Kansas 66215.

Shareholders of record of InfuSystem common stock at the close of business on May 11, 2017 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. The Company expects the notice of the Annual Meeting and Definitive Proxy Statement will be mailed to stockholders on or about May 22, 2017. In addition, the Definitive Proxy Statement and 2016 Annual Report ("Form 10-K") will also be available online at www.infusystem.com on the Investors page under the IR Calendar on or after May 22, 2017.

Because the expected date of the 2017 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company's 2016 annual stockholders' meeting, the Company has set a new deadline for the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2017 Annual Meeting. To be considered for inclusion, such proposals must be received in writing by the Company before the close of business on April 24, 2017.

Proposals must also comply with the applicable requirements of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act regarding the inclusion of stockholder proposals in Company-sponsored proxy materials and other applicable laws. The April 24, 2017 deadline will also apply in determining whether notice of a stockholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c)(1) of the Exchange Act.

Additionally, for a stockholder to bring business before the 2017 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a director, it must provide timely notice within the applicable time period set forth in the advance notice provisions of the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws"). The Bylaws provide that the Secretary of the Company must receive written notice at the principal executive offices of the Company no later than 60 days (April 23, 2017) prior to the meeting date or 10 days (April 24, 2017) following the announcement of the meeting date and the stockholder must otherwise comply with the requirements set forth in the Bylaws.

Any stockholder proposal for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials, notice of proposed business to be brought before the 2017 Annual Meeting, or director nomination should be sent to the Company's Secretary at the Company's offices at 11130 Strang Line Rd., Lenexa, Kansas 66215.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas, Georgia and Ontario, Canada. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE MKT under the symbol INFU.

