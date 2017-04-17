|
Tonix Pharma (TNXP) Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results And Provides Programs Update
NEW YORK, April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) (Tonix), a company that is developing innovative pharmaceutical products to address public health challenges, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.
Seth Lederman, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Tonix, stated, “Tonix achieved significant momentum in the last quarter of 2016, which has carried over into 2017. Tonix is focused on pioneering a differentiated approach for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), through improving sleep quality. TNX-102 SL*, having shown potential advantages over existing treatments for this disorder, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2016.”
